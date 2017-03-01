BLM’s Northwest Resource Advisory Council meets March 2 in Glenwood

March 1, 2017

RBC | The Bureau of Land Management’s Northwest Resource Advisory Council will meet Thursday, March 2 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.
The meeting runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public, with public comment scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Agenda items include a discussion of multiple use management, a BLM budget overview, cultural resource management, pipeline permitting on BLM lands, and field office updates.
The Northwest Colorado RAC meets quarterly in northwestern Colorado. It is one of several citizen advisory councils to BLM Colorado. Its 15 members are appointed by the Secretary of the Interior and represent a broad range of public land interests, including environmental, local government, wild horse and burro and commercial activity. The Northwest RAC advises the BLM Colorado Northwest District, which includes the Colorado River Valley, Kremmling, Little Snake and White River field offices. For more information about the NW RAC, visit: www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado/northwest-rac.

