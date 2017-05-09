Blood is essential for life: it carries oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, fights infections, and helps heal wounds. And everyone has this self-generating resource that can be generously given to others—when and where it is needed most. The Rangely High School Student Council teamed up with the Kottenstette family in honoring the short life of Makayla Jane Kottenstette for the 7th annual Memorial Blood drive. Makayla Jane, the infant daughter of Rangely residents Ian and Kathy Kottenstette, who was born March 23, 2010, passed away from complications of volvulus, a twisting of the intestines, four days after her birth. Her legacy continues to live through the annual blood drive. Above from left to right: student council members Tasha Teal and Klaire Denny, Ian and Harper Kottenstette,

Kathy Kottenstette, student council members McKenzie Webber, Patrick Scoggins and Troy Allred. Left, Lane Carlson donating blood.



Troy Allred photos

