BMS girls' volleyball… October 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times BMS Girl's Basketball, Meeker Sports, Sports 0 The Barone Middle School volleyball ladies had a fantastic season and there was tremendous improvement at both the seventh and eighth grade levels. The seventh grade A-team took second place in league and the B-team took third place. The eighth grade A-team ended the season with second place in the league and the B-team took first place. Along with the fundamental improvements the girls made this season, their teamwork and character growth was very impressive. The coaches really tried to push teamwork and personal character growth with the girls and they all really stepped up. Everyone worked hard, demonstrated teamwork and good sportsmanship. A special thank you goes out to the managers Graycee Cravens, Adison Selle and Ainsley Selle and coaches Rebekah Cravens and Michelle Selle.
