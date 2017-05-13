BMS tracksters set three new school records

MEEKER | Three more Barone Middle School track records were set last Saturday in the final meet of the season in Baggs, Wyo. Two individual records and one relay record were set, all by seventh-graders, with one record broken after standing 17 years.

Seventh-grader Savannah Mendenhall set a new record in the 400 meter dash, breaking a 17-year-old record set by Sam Stewart in 2000, by three-one-hundredths of a second, setting the new record at 1:07.5.

Seventh-graders Kelton Turner and Zach Eskelson both ran the 200-meter dash faster than Toby Casias did in 2007 (26.5) but it will be Turner’s name on the board, with a new time of 25.99. Eskelson ran the 200 in 26.3 to finish second at the meet.

Turner, Eskelson, Shane Kobald and Ty Goedert each ran one lap around the track and set a new record in the 1600-meter relay, at 4:35.07, almost three seconds faster than Spud White, Jeremy Woodward, Colby Clatterbaugh and Cooper Main ran it last year.

Barone Middle School track coach Marty Casey said his athletes performed well in the final meet of the season.

Mendenhall also anchored the 800-meter medley relay team, which included classmates Hadley Franklin, Lhesa Beougher and Rylee Butler to win the event, while Hailey Knowles won the discus and shot put.

Turner also won the 200-meter hurdles and was also on the winning 800-meter medley relay team with Goedert, Peter Hanks and Eskleson, who also won the discus.

Eighth-grader Spud White won the 400 meter dash and he was on the 800-meter relay team with Cooper Main, Braydon Garcia and Ryan Phelan, who also won the triple jump.

“We had a number of personal records across grades and genders and a number of second place finishes too,” Coach Casey said. “We had a great effort from the entire team and the results reflect that.”

