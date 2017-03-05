BMS Wrestling Team… March 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times BMS Wrestling, Meeker Sports, Sports 0 The Barone Middle School wrestling team, consisting of 26 wrestlers, opened the 2017 season in Craig, where they finished second as a team to the host, crowned four champions and placed eight others in the top four. The young Cowboys will wrestle the Panthers in a dual today in Rangely, then wrestle in another tournament in Eagle Valley Saturday. Pictured in back are coach Todd Morris, Ryan Phelan (1st), Kelton Turner (1st), Zach Eskelson (2nd), Colby Clatterbaugh (1st), Bren Crowe, Tucker Ercanbrack (1st), Tyrell Lee (4th), Tyson Portwood, Cooper Main (3rd), Manager: Caleb Hall and coach Chris Selle. Middle row; Zagar Brown, Liam Deming, Dalton Portwood, Ivan Carrillo, Chris Harris, Carter Strate, John Hamp Hightower, Lane Anderson and Jeremy Woodward (4th). Front row; Damon Dade, Braydon Garcia (3rd), Casey Zellers, Porter Hossack, Manager: Conner Blunt, Ty Goedert (2nd), Kaleb Nielsen (3rd), Rowdy Rosendahl and Austen Richardson (3rd). Not pictured are sixth grade managers: Kaden Franklin and Trae Kennedy and eighth-grader Dax Sheridan (due to injury). Gayle Robinson photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
