BOCES recognizes SWAP partners at joint meeting with Meeker board

RBC | SWAP—the School to Work Alliance Program—is a collaborative effort between the Colorado Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) and local Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in Colorado. It is supported by the Colorado Department of Education. SWAP provides case management and direct services to young adults with disabilities who might receive DVR services, need appropriate employment, and need support in experiencing career opportunities and employment.

SWAP is intended to assist these young adults in making the transition from school to employment, hopefully providing successful employment outcomes. The age of possible clientele ranges from 15 to 24. Participating schools provide local or state funds, matched with federal dollars, to support the program and encourage local partners which provide learning employment opportunities.

SWAP is coordinated in Rio Blanco County by Tamara Dorris out of the BOCES offices in Rangely. In addition to the partners in the photo taken at the Meeker BOE meeting Nov. 14, Dorris extended thanks and recognition to these other SWAP partners in Meeker: The Edge Salon, Rio Blanco BOCES Preschool Program, Watts Ranch Market, Holliday’s Bar and Grill, Meeker Elementary School custodial staff and Meeker High School Food Service.

Last month, as part of October being National Disabilities Awareness Month, Dorris, RBC BOCES and the Rangely Board of Education, recognized and thanked the following SWAP partners: Rangely District Hospital, Rangely Family Medicine, Rangely Ambulance Service – Shanna Kinney, Rangely Regional Library, Giovanni’s Italian Grill, Rangely Conoco, Professional Touch, Parkview Elementary, Rangely Schools Transportation Department, Colorado Northwestern Community College, CNCC Dental Hygiene Department, Colorado Workforce Center, Rio Blanco Schools Federal Credit Union, Giant Step Daycare, Rangely Schools Janitorial and Maintenance Department, Western Rio Blanco Recreation Center, Rangely Chamber of Commerce, Rangely High School Library—Diane Sizemore, Stewarts Welding, Moon Lake Electric, Rio Blanco BOCES Preschool Program, Town of Rangely, Rangely Hardware and Community Gardens.

For more information, please contact Tamara Dorris at tdorris@rangelyk12.org or call her at 970-629-5333.­

