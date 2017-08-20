Bonnie Coryell awarded Meeker’s citizen of the year

MEEKER | The citizen of the year award is nominated by the public and honors an outstanding person who has made a significant contribution to our community.

“This year’s citizen goes above and beyond when it comes to volunteering,” said Meeker Chamber board president Diana Jones Friday at the chamber’s annual banquet. “It is our pleasure to award citizen of the year to Bonnie Coryell.”

Unbeknownst to most people, Bonnie spends numerous hours every week (around 12 hours a week including holidays and weekends and summer vacation) in the Meeker Elementary and Barone Middle School libraries. She shelves books, checks books in and out, finds lost books, codes new books and generally keeps things organized. All this is done with a chuckle and without any sort of compensation except knowing that if she wasn’t there the wheels would fall off.

She retired from driving the school bus this year after many, many years of getting kids to where they need to be.

She can also be found at every sporting event at the schools, usually keeping stats.

Bonnie Coryell also has volunteered for more than 30 years with 4H, giving numerous hours of instruction to kids with horse and poultry projects, and attending and chaperoning many 4H trips. She has also been superintendent of the rabbit and chicken shows at the Rio Blanco County Fair for many years.

There is so much to mention about Bonnie Coryell and it is time for Meeker to recognize this lady that quietly goes about her business of volunteering every single week of the year without ever asking for anything.

“It is our pleasure to thank you, Bonnie Coryell, for deserving the citizen of the year award and for making Meeker a great place to live for everybody,” Jones said.

Like this: Like Loading...