Related Articles
Free legal clinics set to begin in Meeker Jan. 5
December 28, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 2 to 3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Meeker Public Library, located at 490 Main […]
Letter to the Editor: Library a great asset to Meeker
July 5, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
Dear Editor: A great big special thank you, to the board and staff of Meeker Library. Related
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: November 10, 2016
November 10, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
– Free monthly movie at the Meeker Recreation Center Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Featured film: “Little Boy.” Visit meekerrecdistrict.com or call 878-3403. – Fall swimming fundamentals free group swimming lesson for all ages. Registration […]
Leave a Reply