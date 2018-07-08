BREAKING: Fire along Highway 13 threatens one structure, approximately 200 acres

A wildfire broke out late Saturday afternoon approximately 20 miles south of Meeker. Fire units were immediately dispatched to mile marker 27 along the east side of Highway 13.

At 4:30 p.m., the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office reported the fire was moving east.

The fire was reported to be approximately 80 acres around 5 p.m. and grew to approximately 200 acres by 9 p.m., according to Fire Chief Terry Skidmore.

Multiple agencies are actively working to protect one structure currently threatened. There are no evacuation orders at this time. Highway 13 is open in both directions.

Update: 11:42 p.m. The fire was caused by lightning.

We will update this post with new information as it becomes available.

