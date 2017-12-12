BREAKING NEWS: Ann Brady appointed Rangely major

With the resignation of Mayor Joe Nielsen, the Rangely Town Council appointed trustee Ann Brady to the mayor’s seat. It will be the second time Brady has held the position. One trustee’s seat is now open for applications.

The Rangely School Board appointed Casey Ducey to replace Board President Leslie Nielsen following her resignation two weeks ago. Ducey was one of two applicants to the board. According to Nielsen, the board chose Ducey because he was next in line in votes received during last month’s election.

Like this: Like Loading...