BREAKING NEWS: Body discovered west of Rangely

RANGELY | A body was discovered in the White River yesterday approximately four miles west of Rangely at the Texas Beach area.

According to a press release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Department issued Thursday morning, Rangely resident Luke Scott was duck hunting along the river and reported to Sheriff Anthony Mazzola, who was patrolling in the area, he had found a body.

Sheriff Mazzola requested assistance from Rangely Fire Department and the Rio Blanco County Coroner in retrieving the body from the river. Rio Blanco Deputy Coroner Roy Kinney transported the body to the morgue while an autopsy is being scheduled. The identity of the body is pending the forensic work of the autopsy.

