BREAKING NEWS: Two fires break out in Rangely area

Two wildfires have ignited off County Road 23 near Rangely. The #Dragon1 fire is estimated at around 40 acres, and the #Dragon2 fire is estimated at 100 acres, according to Rio Blanco County Undersheriff Brice Glasscock. Several engines and two helicopters are on the scene. County Road 23 is closed between mile markers 6.5 and 10. For further updates, follow @RBCSO302 on Twitter.

