BREAKING NEWS: Two fires break out in Rangely area

Two wildfires have ignited off County Road 23 near Rangely. The #Dragon1 fire is estimated at around 40 acres, and the #Dragon2 fire is estimated at 100 acres, according to Rio Blanco County Undersheriff Brice Glasscock. Several engines and two helicopters are on the scene. County Road 23 is closed between mile markers 6.5 and 10. For further updates, follow @RBCSO302 on Twitter.
Classifieds: April 7, 2011 edition
April 7, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
ANNOUNCEMENTS ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or […]
Rio Blanco County Days Gone By
January 17, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0
The Meeker Herald — 75 years ago Jan. 10, 1935 • Political cartoon: “Before the House, 74th Congress: Unemployment, Medical Aid, Old Age Pension, Soldier’s Bonus, Industry, Business.” Related
Young Panthers 4th at Hayden
March 14, 2010 Jeff Burkhead 0
RANGELY I Coaches are always looking for improvement, and Derek Stolworthy liked what he saw. “We did extremely well. We had 10 placers and even though we were among the smallest schools there, we took […]
