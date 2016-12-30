Broadband celebration Jan. 3

MEEKER | Rio Blanco County is proud to be the first county in Colorado to provide Google standard service to its residents. Join county officials Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Center in Meeker to celebrate RBC’s successful broadband initiative rollout. RSVP to Keely Winger at keely.winger@rbc.us or 970-878-9582.
Related Articles
Celebration for commissioners’ service
January 2, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | A thank you celebration for county commissioners Ken Parsons and Kai Turner for their years of service to Rio Blanco County, will be held Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, at the County Administration Building, […]
Classifieds: May 24, 2012 edition
May 24, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
ANNOUNCEMENTS ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us Related
One case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Rio Blanco County
August 19, 2016 Sean McMahon 0
RBC I Rio Blanco County is one of 14 counties in Colorado that have at least one confirmed case of the West Nile virus. Related
Leave a Reply