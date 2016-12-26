Broadband celebration Jan. 3

MEEKER | Rio Blanco County is proud to be the first county in Colorado to provide Google standard service to its residents. Join county officials Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Center in Meeker to celebrate RBC’s successful broadband initiative rollout. RSVP to Keely Winger at keely.winger@rbc.us or 970-878-9582.
