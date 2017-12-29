Buck & Bull … December 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0 Barone Middle School has been running the “Buck and Bull” contest for seven years. This year there were eight contestants. Rowdy Rosendahl took first place in the Buck part of the contest and Ryan Sullivan won the Bull contest. Other participants included: (from left to right) Zach Newman, Kaden Franklin, Cyros Halandras, Rowdy Rosendahl, Ryan Sullivan, Brendan Clatterbaugh, Nevaeh LeBlanc and Kelton Turner (not pictured). The contest has been sponsored by Strawberry Creek Outfitters LLC for the last seven years. Through their generosity the contest has encouraged Barone Middle School students to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Regan Mobley Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
