Rangely’s Mary Truitt, 75, knocked another item off her “bucket list” last Saturday when she went for a ride in a Piper Supercub seaplane over Kenney Reservoir.

“I love planes and helicopters,” she said. A helicopter ride was at the top of her bucket list, and she crossed that off a couple years ago. The opportunity to ride in a seaplane, was “a wonderful

experience,” she said. Being able to fly over the reservoir her family was instrumental in getting constructed made it extra special. “My grandfather had a cabin up at the end of the lake, and that’s where my dad was born,” she said. Her cousin, Kenneth Kenney, was a Rio Blanco County Commissioner during the reservoir’s design and construction. The Colorado Seaplane Association and the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District collaborated on the day’s events, which included a barbecue, giveaways, and information about the flight to gain approval for seaplanes to land on Colorado’s public waterways. Videos of the event are available on YouTube.





