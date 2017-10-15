Business over Breakfast Oct. 19

RANGELY | Business over Breakfast is a great way to communicate with other businesses in our community. Discuss with The Rangely Area of Chamber of Commerce and your fellow business owners on what would help engage the community as well as drive revenue for all businesses. Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. in meeting room 1 at Rangely District Hospital. For information please contact Konnie Billgren at 970-675-2590 or email rangelychamber@gmail.com.

Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Thanks from Harlem Ambassadors

Dear Editor: On March 24, the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Harlem Ambassadors professional show basketball team for a night of high-flying slam dunks, hilarious comedy and feel-good family entertainment.

County

Bookkeeping workshop Wednesday through SBDC Satellite Office

RANGELY | The Rangely and Meeker chambers of commerce are leading the Rio Blanco County office of the Small Business Development Center, starting with a workshop on bookkeeping on Wednesday at the SBDC Satellite Office […]

