Business over Breakfast Oct. 19

RANGELY | Business over Breakfast is a great way to communicate with other businesses in our community. Discuss with The Rangely Area of Chamber of Commerce and your fellow business owners on what would help engage the community as well as drive revenue for all businesses. Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. in meeting room 1 at Rangely District Hospital. For information please contact Konnie Billgren at 970-675-2590 or email rangelychamber@gmail.com.

