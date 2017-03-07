C-PACE workshop March 10 in Glenwood

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Commercial property owners, contractors and developers are encouraged to attend a free half-day training workshop Friday, March 10 in Glenwood Springs to learn about the new Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. C-PACE financing allows owners of commercial property, including multi-family housing, to make energy efficiency, water efficiency and renewable energy upgrades to their property. Financing for the projects comes from participating lenders, and the loan is repaid through an annual assessment on the owner’s county property tax bill. The repayment can be extended over a 20-year period, and the energy and water cost savings are typically more than the annual assessment, generating immediate cash flow. At this time Rio Blanco County has not opted in to the program, but local contractors and developers are encouraged to attend the training anyway, which is required to become registered with C-PACE and to develop future C-PACE financed projects. The workshop is hosted by the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), Colorado C-PACE, Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER. The workshop will be held at Colorado Mountain College, 1402 Blake Ave., Room 301, in Glenwood Springs. Registration, networking and refreshments start at 8:30 a.m., the training workshop runs from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org.

