Cardboard Derby competition Jan. 13 at Paintbrush Park

January 9, 2018

Mathias Cale was the winner of the golden cup for fastest sled at last year’s Cardboard Derby. This year’s event will be held Jan. 13, with or without snow. Bobby Gutierrez photo

MEEKER | Join ERBM Recreation and Park District for the annual Cardboard Derby on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Paintbrush Park.
All ages are invited to put their engineer caps on and create the fastest and most creative cardboard sled that will take you down the famed sled hill at Paintbrush Park. A free breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. at the park.
Sleds must be created with only cardboard, tape and glue. Decorations can include paint, markers, and tape. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the top of the Paintbrush Park sled hill and the derby will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Divisions are available for all ages: 2 and under (with parent/caregiver), 3-4 years old (with parent/caregiver), 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old, 13-18 years old, 19 and older, and family (up to four participants). Sleds will be judged for biggest wipeout, fastest to fall apart, most creative and race division champions. The fastest sled overall wins the traveling golden cup.
No snow? Bring your sled anyways as there will still be breakfast to enjoy and there will be judging for the most creative sled. Call ERBM Recreation and Park District for more information or questions at 970-878-3403.

