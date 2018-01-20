Cardboard Derby …

Even with no snow, about 60 people turned out for the ERBM Recreation and Park District’s annual Cardboard Derby on Saturday, Jan. 13, with 12 sleds entered in the competition. The most creative sled winners were: second place winners Kayleigh and Morrigan Smith with “Platypus”; first place winners Myles and Parker Dupire with the “Sour Pickle with Ears”; and the Gianinetti family took third place with the “Jamaican” sled. Leah Bohlander Photo

