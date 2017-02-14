Cardile~Mohr Engagement February 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Engagements, Milestones, Slider 0 Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Cardile of Meeker, Colorado announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Cardile, to Chevy Mohr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Mohr, also of Meeker. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Meeker High School and is attending Western State Colorado University, earning a degree in art education along with a minor in English. Her fiance is a graduate of Meeker High School also, and will graduate in May from Western State with a degree in Environment Sustainability along with a minor in Recreation Outdoor Recreation. They have been engaged since last March and have enjoyed wedding planning ever since. The wedding is planned for July 7, 2017. Courtesy Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
