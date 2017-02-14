Cardile~Mohr Engagement

February 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Engagements, Milestones, Slider 0

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Cardile of Meeker, Colorado announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Cardile, to Chevy Mohr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Mohr, also of Meeker. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Meeker High School and is attending Western State Colorado University, earning a degree in art education along with a minor in English. Her fiance is a graduate of Meeker High School also, and will graduate in May from Western State with a degree in Environment Sustainability along with a minor in Recreation Outdoor Recreation. They have been engaged since last March and have enjoyed wedding planning ever since. The wedding is planned for July 7, 2017. Courtesy Photo

