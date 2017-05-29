Career Day at BMS; FFA officers

MEEKER | Barone Middle School Principal Jim Hanks reported to the school board last week that the school hosted a career day for students on May 4. Presenters included Desiree Moore from the administration at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig on hospitality, human services and education; Gardner Mendenhall with the Meeker Police Department on business, marketing and public administration; Clint Shults of Farmers Insurance on agriculture, natural resources and energy; Christy Knight of SnapClickDesign, Meeker, on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), arts, design and information technology; Wade Bradfield of Meeker Collision on skilled trades and technical sciences; and Dr. Kevin Borchard of Northwest Colorado Orthopaedic and Total Joint Center on health science, criminal justice and public safety.

Denee Chintala, FFA teacher-sponsor, has announced the FFA officers for the upcoming year. These officers were installed at the FFA Banquet held earlier this month: Macy Collins, president; Riley Pertile, vice-president; Ellie Anderson, secretary; Tannen Kennedy, treasurer; Kenzie Turner, reporter; Dayton Willey, sentinel; Allie Willey, historian; and three executive committee additions: for chapter, Jasmyn Wakefield; for community, Mary Baylie; and for students, Emily Beene.

