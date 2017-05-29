Career Day at BMS; FFA officers

May 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

MEEKER | Barone Middle School Principal Jim Hanks reported to the school board last week that the school hosted a career day for students on May 4. Presenters included Desiree Moore from the administration at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig on hospitality, human services and education; Gardner Mendenhall with the Meeker Police Department on business, marketing and public administration; Clint Shults of Farmers Insurance on agriculture, natural resources and energy; Christy Knight of SnapClickDesign, Meeker, on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), arts, design and information technology; Wade Bradfield of Meeker Collision on skilled trades and technical sciences; and Dr. Kevin Borchard of Northwest Colorado Orthopaedic and Total Joint Center on health science, criminal justice and public safety.
Denee Chintala, FFA teacher-sponsor, has announced the FFA officers for the upcoming year. These officers were installed at the FFA Banquet held earlier this month: Macy Collins, president; Riley Pertile, vice-president; Ellie Anderson, secretary; Tannen Kennedy, treasurer; Kenzie Turner, reporter; Dayton Willey, sentinel; Allie Willey, historian; and three executive committee additions: for chapter, Jasmyn Wakefield; for community, Mary Baylie; and for students, Emily Beene.

Related Articles

Meeker

Veterans at Barone…

December 8, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

U.S Army veteran Ken Culler of Meeker is surrounded by students at Barone Middle School in Meeker on Nov. 11. Barone and its students played host to all invited area veterans on Veterans Day, feeding […]

No Picture
Meeker

Barone’s 6th graders raise funds for Granby trip

September 2, 2013 Sean McMahon 0

MEEKER I It looks like the sixth-grade students at Barone Middle School in Meeker will have some early school-year bonding to do as they embark Sept. 16-19 on the second annual Sixth Grade Outdoor Experience […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply