Cedar Ridges club team wins Bernie’s Tourney

June 4, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Rangely Sports, Slider, Sports 0

Cedar Ridges Golf Course manager Chris Hejl said Hunter Fellows challenged golfers with his course set up for Bernie’s Tourney and the condition of the course continues to improve daily. “The course should be in peak shape within a week or two,” Hejl said. courtesy photo

RANGELY | Ten teams played in the annual Bernies’s Tourney golf tourney last weekend on Cedar Ridges Golf Course and it was the defending club champion’s team blowing out the competition to win the four-person scramble by seve shots. Cedar Ridges Golf Course will next host the Elks three-man scramble June 17.
Local golf course manager Chris Hejl said the team led by defending club champion Clark Edwards, along with Brian Prater, Robby Elam and Terry Richardson, were “on fire.”
“They made birdie or eagle on 17 of 18 holes,” Hejl said of the winning team’s performance of 19-under par. “The course was a challenging setup by Hunter Fellows and the condition of the course is improving every day with the improved weather.”
Hejl, along with Kris Kauber, Mark Skelton and Ellen Boudreaux, played on the second place team, seven shots behind the champions.
Kelton Elam, Jessy Powell, Bryce Prater and Freddy Ruiz finished with the best net score (47), one shot better than Matt Burke, James Maybury, Dave Maybury and Cody Abbott.
The Summit/Midstream Com-pany tourney is June 3 and the Elks’ tourney will follow on June 17.
“The course should be in peak shape within a week or two,” Hejl said of the course condition.

Related Articles

No Picture
Rangely

20 teams in Couples Classic Golf Tourney; Rangely rules 2nd flight

August 9, 2015 Bobby Gutierrez 0

RANGELY I The annual Couples Classic Golf Tournament was played at Cedar Ridges Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday, and the two-day event featured 20 teams from across the Western Slope and eastern Utah that […]

News Briefs

Rangely Ladies Golf Club meets April 18

April 16, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY | The Rangely Ladies Golf Club will meet April 18 at 5:30 p.m., at the Cedar Ridges clubhouse. Play starts Tuesday, April 25. Related

No Picture
Rangely

Rifle golfers control outcome

August 11, 2014 Bobby Gutierrez 0

RANGELY I Eighteen couples, including many from other Western Slope towns and Vernal, Utah, played in the annual Couples Classic on Cedar Ridges Golf Course last weekend, and Rangely couples were well represented in the […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply