Cedar Ridges Golf Course hosts three in a row

RANGELY I The beautifully manicured Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely was the site of the annual 27-hole Scramble Saturday last and it will be used the next three Saturdays, when they host the Rangely Open this Saturday, then the Two-man 27 hole July 29 and followed by the two-day Couples Classic Aug 5-6.

“We battled the heat and some tough pins,” said course manager Chris Hejl, who played on the winning team with Terrell Lowry, Kris Kauber and Mark Skelton.

The foursome shot a 19-under par 89 to finish six shots ahead of Robby and Ryan Elam, Brian Prater and Terry Richardson, who finished with a 13-under par 95.

The three-man team of Julian Mendoza, Bill Cady and Don Reed finished the 27 holes with the best net score of 76, while Jauy Hoefling, Dan and Bruce Penny, along with Roger Flinn, all from Fruita, finished with the second best net score, seven shots back.

The Rangely Open, an 18-hole stroke play tournament for men, will be played this Saturday at Cedar Ridges Golf Course.

