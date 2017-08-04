Cedar Ridges Golf Course stays busy with tournaments

RANGELY | The Rangely Open was held two weeks ago, the 27-hole two-man was held last Saturday and the annual couples tournament will be held this weekend at the Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely.

“The course is definitely in peak shape,” course manager Chris Hejl said of the condition golf superintendent Hunter Fellows and his crew have kept the course.

Hejl has entered and placed in two most recent tournaments, including a second place finish in the Rangely Open, with a gross score of 80 in the first flight and he was also on the second place team with Clark Edwards in the 27-hole tournament but in the championship flight.

Edwards, the defending Rangely Men’s Club champion, won the Rangely open with a gross score of 70, four shots ahead of Blake Murray of Vernal, Utah.

Meeker’s J.C. Watt had the best net score in the championship flight with a net score of 67, two strokes ahead of Rangely’s Robby Elam.

Terry Richardson won the first flight with a gross score of 78, while Vernal’s Matt Linarte won with a net score of 71, three shots better than Meeker’s Willy Theos’ net score.

Jason Mack of Meeker won the second flight with a gross score of 91, eight shots better than Rangely’s Rob Morgan. Rangely’s Bryan Mackay and Meeker’s Greg Ackerman tied at 75 with the best net score.

Golfers from Rangely, Meeker, Parachute, Glenwood Springs, Fruita, Montrose, as well as Vernal and Salt Lake City, Utah all placed in the 27-Hole, Two-man tournament, where teams scrambled the first nine holes, played best-ball the second and the Chapman format the final nine.

It was Dexter Edwards of Vernal and Blake Murray of Salt Lake City, who turned in a 92, which was 11 shots better than Kirk Blaszyk and Craig Nichols of Glenwood Springs.

Mark Barlau and Bill Schroeder of Montrose had the best net score (104) in the championship flight, while Edwards and Hejl were one shot behind.

Watt teamed up with Bryce Ducey to win the first flight with a gross score of 105, five better than Roland Gauthier and Jeff Austin.

Mike Eckenrod and Mike Smith tied with Dave Sorel and Jim Roy for the best net score (94) in the first flight.

Dan Fritz and Kevin Hodgins shot a gross score of 112, to win the second flight, two ahead of Jeff Otto and Dale Nesbit.

James and Dave Maybury finished with the best net score (86) in the second flight, nine shots better than Julian Mendoza and Adrian Johnson.

Hejl said the competition was “tough” in both tournaments and expects the same in annual couples tournament this weekend.

