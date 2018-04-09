Cedar Ridges golf tournament April 21

RANGELY | The annual Cedar Ridges golf tournament will support the CNCC NIFA team’s trip to national competition. Entry fees are $200 a team or $50 for individuals. For details contact Kris Kauber: kriskauber@gmail.com.
