Centenarian … August 27, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Milestones, Slider 0 Meeker's favorite teacher is turning 100 on Aug. 31. Some people call her Ethel, but most of us who were lucky enough to have her as our business teacher call her Mrs. Starbuck. Mrs. Starbuck, at 100, still likes to stay very busy. She likes to be involved in the community. Her favorite pastime, however, is dancing with her sweetheart Joe Sullivan. If anyone would like to send a card or say hello, please feel free. Her address is 100 Pioneers Medical Center Dr., Meeker, Colo., 81641. Courtesy Photo
