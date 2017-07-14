Centennial ranches…

Harold Anderson, along with Chris Uphoff and David Smith, shared stories about their Colorado Centennial ranches as guest speakers at the Rio Blanco County Historical Society’s quarterly meeting held Sunday, July 9. Mike Brennan cooked roast beef, biscuits and blueberry cobbler in five dutch ovens on site for the group to enjoy before the presentations.

