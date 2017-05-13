Chamber director appointed to fill vacancy on Rangely Development Agency board

RANGELY | The Rangely Town Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday where they quickly approved the sale of several town assets and appointed Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce Director Konnie Billgren to the Rangely Development Agency.

The assets approved for sale by the board include two out of commission police cars and several pickup trucks. The town is currently accepting sealed bids through June 15th for the vehicles. More information about the vehicles can be found at Town Hall.

Town Manager Peter Brixius provided a short update. Brixius recently met with Utah Gas Corp regarding a land purchase near Moon Lake, which will be explored further. He announced that the town received a philanthropic donation from an anonymous source who hired Rangely True Value to put a fence up around East End Park.

Brixius said that the town is currently exploring the development of a police officer reserve program to help recruit more officers. According to Brixius, officer recruiting has become increasingly challenging.

The Rangely Outdoor Museum will soon be receiving potable water; a resource they have not had in the past.

Konnie Billgren, director of the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce, was appointed unanimously to fill the vacancy on the RDA and RDC. The position was left vacant after David Morton resigned last month.

The council also quickly discussed a position letter from the police department detailing their stance on the use of Narcan, an anti-overdose drug designed to counter the effects of an opioid overdose. According to the letter, the department has determined they will not seek to carry the drug. However, they want the public to be aware that it is available for purchase at the Rangely pharmacy. They encourage addicts or their friends and family to consider keeping Narcan on hand.

According to Mayor Joseph Nielsen it is up to the police department to set their own policy.

The town is once again planning their free trash pick-up day for seniors aged 65 and up and disabled citizens on May 17. Rangely Trash Service volunteers their services for the day, as does the county dump. Those who wish to participate must call the Public Works Department by May 12.

