Change in traffic pattern at MES

MEEKER | Beginning Monday, March 27 (the first day after spring break) Meeker Elementary School will implement a new traffic pattern. The buses will use the current “Kiss-n-Go” loop and student drop off will be at the south end of the parking lot where the buses currently go. Parents may use any of the lower parking lot, as well as the small lot near the school, for drop off. There will be new signs posted and people to help with traffic patterns. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s teacher or the office.

