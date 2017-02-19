Change in traffic pattern at MES

MEEKER | Beginning Monday, March 27 (the first day after spring break) Meeker Elementary School will implement a new traffic pattern. The buses will use the current “Kiss-n-Go” loop and student drop off will be at the south end of the parking lot where the buses currently go. Parents may use any of the lower parking lot, as well as the small lot near the school, for drop off. There will be new signs posted and people to help with traffic patterns. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s teacher or the office.
Related Articles
School board chooses elementary site
July 3, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — “We have a site.” These were the words of Meeker Re-1 School Board President Mary Strang after last Thursday’s vote to approve a final site for a new elementary school. Related
Meeker Elementary School Supply List
August 22, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
Label all supplies with student’s name in permanent marker. Send supplies in on the first day of school (unless otherwise noted) Specialists may require additional school supplies after school begins. Tennis shoes are required for […]
MES offers parent summer survival ideas
May 18, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | “I’m Bored; What Can I Do?” is the topic of discussion as part of a Meeker Elementary School presentation of parent summer survival ideas offered Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at the […]
Leave a Reply