Chevron fined for Rangely spill

RANGELY | Chevron Pipe Line has been fined $65,115 for violating state regulations following a crude oil spill which occurred at a collection station outside of Rangely on March 5, 2017.

Following the spill of the 115 barrels of crude oil Chevron immediately shut down the line and sent a response crew to recover and contain the oil and begin the clean up process which is still underway.

The fine was approved late last month by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The Commission said that Chevron violated rules prohibiting pollution and requiring pressure testing of flow lines. As part of the agreement Chevron must have the site cleaned by April 27, 2020.

