Chevron grants $5,000 to The TANK

RANGELY | In June, Chevron made a $5,000 grant to The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, to support the Tank’s mission to contribute to Rangely’s economic development through its unique musical experiences and opportunities.

“In just a few short years, The Tank has become a significant venue for the arts in the town of Rangely,” said Cary Baird, policy, government and public affairs field representative at Chevron. “Chevron is proud to support this unique attraction that has garnered interest from across the nation and is broadening Rangely’s options for visitors and residents alike.”

The Tank opened to the public for its third season last month, with solstice festivities, including a performance by renowned trumpet player Ron Miles.

Tank Executive Director James Paul said, “We’re grateful to Chevron for this significant support, in recognition of the Tank’s growing importance as a cultural organization on the Western Slope.”

The Tank is open to the public on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free of charge. New programs include Family Time on Saturdays from 3-5 p.m. During these hours, one family at a time can reserve their own half hour visit in the Tank, to sing, make music, or just experiment with the Tank’s mighty reverberation.

For directions and other and information, readers are directed to The Tank’s web site, tanksounds.org.

