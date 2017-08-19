Chevron moving workover rig Monday

August 19, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

RANGELY | Chevron will be moving a workover rig on Monday, Aug. 21. The rig will be moving from Rangely, and will travel to the Skinner Ridge field (Hiner Gate) via Rifle/De Beque. Chevron is estimating seven loads of equipment traveling from Rangely to the field.

Related Articles

County

New  energy  (efficiency)  at  CNCC

November 19, 2009 Jeff Burkhead 0

RANGELY I No more using Bunsen burners to heat the science lab. No more issuing electric heaters to students to warm their dorm rooms. No more snowdrifts in hallways. Thanks to a partnership with Chevron […]

Popular Stories

Chevron donates $100,000 for new fire trucks

June 21, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I A formal ceremony last Thursday marked a $100,000 donation by the Chevron Corporation toward the purchase of two new Rangely Rural Fire Protection District (RRFPD) fire trucks. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply