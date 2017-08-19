Chevron moving workover rig Monday

RANGELY | Chevron will be moving a workover rig on Monday, Aug. 21. The rig will be moving from Rangely, and will travel to the Skinner Ridge field (Hiner Gate) via Rifle/De Beque. Chevron is estimating seven loads of equipment traveling from Rangely to the field.
