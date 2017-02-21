Chevron project anticipates 400 temporary contractors coming to Rangely in June

RBC | The Rangely Town Council spent Valentine’s Day in a council meeting. In addition to updates from the town manager, they also discussed the working agreement with the new Board of County Commissioners for Better City’s consulting efforts and joining with the county in requesting a repeal of BLM rules affecting the oil and gas industry.

Town Manager Peter Brixius provided several informational items to the council. Earlier this week Brixius attended a meeting where BLM White River Field Office Manager Kent Walter discussed the Ute Tribe’s application for BLM land outside of Dinosaur with the intention of putting in a casino. Brixius said he was informed that the process of acquiring BLM land would be a slow one.

Brixius announced that Chevron is planning a project in June that would bring in approximately 400 temporary contractors. The challenge of accommodating the needs of the large force were discussed, as most hotels in town are currently fully booked for June. Brixius mentioned man camps as a possibility.

With the snow mostly melted Brixius informed the board that the town would be renewing their code violation efforts. He said the town would have a “positive pressure on code enforcement this year.”

The intergovernmental agreement between Rio Blanco County and the town was discussed. The two entities have agreed to budget $101,000 to Better City for their consulting efforts. The agreement details the scope of work to be provided by Better City, along with each program’s expected fee, paid to Better City based on conditional outcomes. The three programs include an expanded flight program at CNCC ($24,500), recruiting an aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul operation ($36,000) and a grocery operator ($40,500), to the consultant group. Last year the Better City’s consulting fees were approximately $87,000 with $50,000 coming from grants and the rest split between the town and county.

The council approved signing a letter along with the county commissioners sent to Senators Gardner and Bennet requesting the repeal of the BLM’s current venting and flaring rules, which they claim create a strong negative impact on the local oil and gas industry.

The council will meet again on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

