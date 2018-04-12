Child Find provides health/education screenings for kids from birth to 5

RBC | The Rio Blanco Board of Cooperative Educational Services, or BOCES, is preparing for their annual Child Find event in Meeker on April 13 and Rangely on April 20.

Child Find is a free yearly spring event for kids ages birth to five providing a variety of health and educational screenings including vision, hearing, height, weight, oral health, motor and speech skills, cognitive abilities and social/emotional skills. The event also offers a time to register children for fall preschool.

The screenings are provided by a variety of specialists including preschool and special education teachers, a speech language pathologist assistant, motor specialist, dental hygiene students as well as staff from Horizons Specialized Services who provide home care for infants, toddlers and adults who have aged out of the school system.

The event is designed to be exceptionally child friendly. This year’s theme is Super Heroes and will include a carnival-like atmosphere designed to make kids comfortable and the experience a fun one.

Child Find allows parents to speak directly with specialists about any concerns they have or that might be identified during the screening process. They are also able to schedule appointments for further evaluation if needed.

It is suggested that parents call the BOCES office at 970-675-2064 to make an appointment, however walk-ins are accepted.

In addition to Child Find the Rio Blanco BOCES offers a variety of services to students in both the Rangely and Meeker school districts. Headed by Executive Director Teresa Schott, their mission states BOCES is “committed to partnering with our member districts to support and deliver educational and instructional programs to enable each district to meet the individual needs and unique priorities of the students, parents, staff and community we serve.” They do this through a variety of services including special education teachers, special education paraprofessionals, speech language, school psychologist, occupational therapy, physical therapy, assistive technology, school nurses, preschool and gifted and talented programs and transition services for students ages 14-21.

BOCES also champions the Feeding our Future Program which provides non-perishable lunch items each week to 33 students across the county who may otherwise spend the weekend hungry. The program is funded through charitable donations including one recently received from Tesoro Oil and Gas which will help fund the program through the rest of this school year.

The BOCES is governed by a board of directors made up of three members from each district’s school boards. Kevin Amack of Meeker is the current board president.

