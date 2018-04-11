Children’s Chorale in Rangely April 27

RANGELY |  Since 1974 the Colorado Children’s Chorale has delighted audiences across the globe with their voices, choreography and enthusiasm. They’re coming to Rangely for a free performance Friday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

