Chintala named to President’s List at CSC

January 24, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Milestones, School 0

MEEKER | Kaysyn Chintala of Meeker is one of 288 students named to the Chadron State College President’s list for the fall 2016 semester. The president’s list requires a 4.0 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.

