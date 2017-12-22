Christmas Day celebration open to all

MEEKER | Years of military and first responder service have left Ken and Brenda Culler with one resounding thought: NO ONE SHOULD BE ALONE ON CHRISTMAS DAY. In partnership with the Battle Buddy Ranch, VFW Post 5843, the Lions Club and the Methodist Church food bank, everyone is invited to our open house at the VFW house at 294 Fourth St., Meeker, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch with cinnamon rolls, scrambled eggs, bacon, hot cocoa and coffee will be served. At 2 p.m., a traditional holiday dinner will be served with turkey, ham and all of the fixings. Hot cocoa by the fire, board games and Christmas movies in the theater are all planned for the community who wishes to attend. We’ll close at 7 p.m. If anyone would like to contribute and/or volunteer to help, please leave a message with the VFW at 970-878-5661. RSVPs are appreciated at the same number but all are welcome.
