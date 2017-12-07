Christmasfest festivities in Rangely Dec. 7-9

RANGELY | Judging for the Light up Rangely Contest will happen from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 7. On Friday, Dec. 8 come to La Mesa and take a sleigh ride to see all the wonderful lights, then warm up with a free bowl of chili, hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting provided by Wildlife Expressions Taxidermy at 1485 La Mesa Cir. Please park at CNCC or carpool, or take the Rec Center shuttle running every 10-15 minutes. Saturday, Dec. 9 enjoy Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. at the Rec Center, followed by the Children’s Christmas Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rangely Jr./Sr. High, the Parade of Lights down Main Street at 6 p.m. and the Christmasfest A Capella concert at 7 p.m. at the jr./sr. high school. Call the Western Rio Blanco Recreation and Park District at 970-675-8211 for details or visit westernrioblanco.org.
