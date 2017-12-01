Christmasfest festivities in Rangely

RANGELY | Dec. 7 is the annual Light Up Rangely contest. Sleigh rides and a chili and cocoa bar will be Dec. 8. The Elf Land Carnival, the Snowflake Baby contest, Breakfast with Santa, Parade of Lights and the a cappella concert take place Dec. 9. For more information and a complete schedule of events, call the Western Rio Blanco Recreation and Park District at 970-675-8211 for details, or visit westernrioblanco.org.

