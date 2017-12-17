Christmasfest Photos …

December 17, 2017

The lack of snow didn’t stop Rangely residents from enjoying “sleigh” rides provided by Absolute Prestige as part of the Christmasfest celebration on Friday, Dec. 8. WRBM photo
As always, the babies and little ones who participated in the annual Snowflake Baby contest were a charming sight. WRBM photo
Even the dinosaurs were feeling festive at the Parade of Lights on Saturday. RENÉ HARDEN photo
Perennial favorites FOG (Fat Old Guys) returned to Rangely to close out the Christmasfest celebration 2017 with their a capella singing talent and comedy. WRBM photo
This float gave a nod to the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” which was the theme for this year’s Christmasfest celebration during the parade of lights. RENÉ HARDEN photo

