Circle Park pond cost estimated at $335,000

MEEKER | It was a full house at Tuesday’s meeting of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District (ERBM) board of directors. An equally packed agenda touched on a wide variety of items.

After an executive session, the meeting reconvened with a discussion regarding the proposed Circle Park project. Sean VonRoenn, ERBM Executive Director, and Bailey Franklin of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), presented a preliminary quote for the pond area.

The estimated cost is $335,000, and the project is eligible for a $100,000 Fishing is Fun grant from CPW. ERBM currently has $50,000 budgeted for the project, as well as a $12,000 commitment from the Town of Meeker, and plans on seeking support from other public and private partners to cover the remainder of the cost. The board approved preliminary expenses, including surveying and an engineering assessment on the current bridge, permitting and other design work.

“We have a lot of excitement about accomplishing the pond,” VonRoenn said.

“I think it would be a tremendous asset for the community,” Franklin added.

Next, staff presented their cost recovery analyses for the 2017 fiscal year. All departments hit their target cost recovery numbers.

Following these presentations, the board approved a resolution outlining fees. The only change for the coming year is the addition of a $25 shelter reservation fee per half day.

John Taylor of the Meeker Sportsman’s Club and Katelin Cook, RBC economic development director, then provided the board with details on the R100 Archery Tournament slated for Aug. 11-12. The Sportsman’s Club is seeking for event partners. The board requested more information be presented to them at the Feb. 20 meeting.

Administrative Services Manager Dondi Glasscock presented numbers for 2018’s membership blitz. The district sold 474 memberships during the promotion, an increase of 59 memberships over 2017. Glasscock attributed the majority of the gain to a transition to different pass types.

The board also approved financials, approved the 2018-2020 strategic plan, discussed VonRoenn’s performance appraisal and approved grants and donations to several community entities.

The board also discussed the final report on the town park project. Total cost was approximately $1.65 million. Board members and staff continued to discuss options for cutting down on recent vandalism and misuse of the park.

The next meeting is February 20. The district will elect three new members to the board of five this May.

