About 100 Meeker Chamber of Commerce members gathered at “One Table” for the annual chamber dinner Friday, June 29. Father Scott Hollenbeck, rector of St. James Episcopal Church since 2007, was nominated by members of his parish as Meeker’s Citizen of the Year for 2018 for his community volunteer work including helping form the Meeker Ministerial Alliance, organizing the Breaking Bread weekly community dinner, volunteering for HopeWest-Meeker, ministering at the Walbridge Wing, and much more, along with his tenure as rector of one of the oldest churches in Meeker.
NIKI TURNER PHOTOS
Leave a Reply