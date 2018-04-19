Classifieds: April 19, 2018

Ads for April 19, 2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Saturdays from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 4/20/18, Chicken enchilada casserole, tossed salad, tangerine, 2 raisin oatmeal cookie

Monday, 4/23/18, Meat loaf, baked potatoes w/sour cream/butter, green beans, fresh fruit salad

Tuesday, 4/24/18, Roast beef, mashed potatoes &^ gravy, brussel sprouts, waldorf salad, anadame bread

Wednesday, 4/25/18, Fish cakes, red dilled potatoes, glazed carrots, biscuits, banana w/pudding

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, Thursday, 4/26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

April 2018

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

4/19 – Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

4/20 – Bus in town

4/21 – No bus

4/22 – AM bus

4/23 – Bus in town

4/24 – Bus in town/Rangely dental

4/25 – Bus in town

4/26 – Bus in town/Craig trip

4/27 – Bus in town

4/28 – No bus

4/29 – AM bus

4/30 – Bus in town

Town of Rangely Pick-Up Days

For seniors 65 years of age or those disabled, The Town of Rangely Public Works Department will pick up debris and rubbish by appointment only. Qualified persons must make an appointment by April 24th, 2017. Please sign your Rio Blanco County Landfill Coupon and give it to the Public Works personnel when they pick up debris or drop by Town Hall prior to the pickup day. Public Works will start picking up items on April 24th and continue through the morning of April 26th. All items must be in the alley or left by the curb no later than 7:00am on the morning of Thursday April 26th, 2017. THE PROPERTY OWNER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO DISPOSE OF ANYTHING PLACED ON THE CURB AFTER 7:00AM.

Unless you are a qualified person for the town pick up, all other citizens needing to dispose of items should make other arrangements or contact your local trash service.

NO TIRES, BATTERIES, HAZARDOUS MATERIALS, ELECTRONICS or REFRIGERATORS/FREEZERS unless they are tagged Freon-Free

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OR FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL TOWN HALL DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AT (970) 675-8476.

**AUCTIONS**

Country Moving Auction

Saturday, April 21st 10:00 a.m.

2695 County Road 15

Craig, CO

John Deere 2955 4×4 tractor w/ cab and grapple bucket; 1965 Dump Truck, attachments, 2 horse trailer, stockwagon, canoe, John boat, Granary to be assembled, fuel tanks, 3 dirt bikes, 7′ deck riding mower, key making items, Bull, Fjord team of horses, harness, saddles & tack spurs, hand & power tools of all kinds, hay, straw, panels, Stockwater tanks, antiques & collectibles, Tokheim gas pump, sewing machine, lanterns, forge, patio furniture, spinning wheel, cast iron, coins, fireman items, Bowflex, liquor bottles & glasses, nozzles, helmet, etc., Modern furniture, jars, appliances etc., Brenda & Tom Soos moving. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web: www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In-Home Care has an established care team here in Meeker! We need to start helping people in Need! Cleaning or personal care. Easy sign-up, call for a free consultation! #970-878-7008. (Visitwww.westernslopehomecare.com to see other counties we serve in or services we provide)

**FOR SALE**

MOTIVATED SELLER of severed mineral interests. Over 1400 mineral acres near Buford. Interest in oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the following described lands:

Township 2 South. Range 90 West. 6th P. M.;

Sections 22 and 23: S1/2 S1/2 SW1/4, SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4; W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4, NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4, N1/2SW1/4 SE1/4, SE1/4, E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4, N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4, N1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4, N1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4, N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4;

Section 27: NE1/4 NW1/4 W1/4, N1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4, NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4;

Township 1 South. Range 91 West 6th P.M.:

Sections 1 and 2: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, S1/2 NE1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, SE1/4, SW1/4 NW1/4, E1/2 SW1/4, NW1/4 SW1/4, SW1/4 SW1/4;

Section 3: NE1/4 SE1/4, SE1/4 SE1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, that part of Lots 2, 3 and 4 lying North of road to Trappers Lake, and that part of Lots 1, 2 and 3 lying South of County Road to Trappers Lake;

Sections 4 and 9: SE1/4 SE1/4, SW1/4 SE1/4, SE1/4 SW1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4, SW1/4 NW1/4; Sections 10 and 11: NW1/4 SW1/4, that part of the S1/2 NE1/4 and SE1/4 NE1/4 lying South; Section 12: E1/2 SE1/4, SW1/4 SE1/4, that part of the NW1/4 SE1/4 lying between County Road to Trappers Lake and the North fork of the White River; NE1/4 NE1/4; N1/2 NE1/4, SE1/4 NE1/4, N1/2 NW1/4; E1/2 NE1/4; S1/2 NE1/4, NE1/4 NE1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, NW1/4 NE1/4, NE1/4 NW1/4, W1/2 NW1/4.

Sale is of mineral interests only. Real property surface acreage is not for sale. Interested parties and/or offers may be submitted to Attorney Scott Grosscup of Balcomb & Green, P.C. 970-945-6546.

**FARM & RANCH **

Looking to Lease;

Summer grazing pasture for 60-150 pairs of well behaved Balck Angus cattle. Competitive rates and excellent references available. (970)-846-8310

**FURNITURE**

Brown leather Lazy Boy recliner $150. Brown, motorized reclining loveseat, 2 years old, gently used. $300. 6 dining room swivel tilt chairs on rollers, brown leather look upholstery with oak frame, asking $250 for all 6. (Paid $170 each when new). All are in excellent condition. Call 970-404-1238

**HUNTING**

LO deer tag/s wanted. Unit 21, 2nd season preferred, open to other units. Interested in multi-year arrangement. justinvpeterson@gmail.com

**LAWN & GARDEN**

Emerald City Lawn Care

Spring aeration.Free estimates. 970-878-4553

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: SEASONAL**

Town of Rangely

Seasonal Summer Help

Positions Opening

The Town of Rangely will be hiring seasonal workers for public works, gas, utilities, building and grounds and administration departments. Duties include but are not limited to the following: outside landscaping, maintenance, and a variety of other light duties depending on the department. The hourly rate is $10.50 hour.

Applications may be picked up at the Town of Rangely, 209 E Main, Rangely, CO 81648. Deadline for submitting an application is May 31, 2018. EOE.

**HELP WANTED: PT**

Part time mail driver. 970-878-3230

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

High Rise Tree Care – groundsman, climbers, bucket men. Driver’s license required. Pay based on experience, $18-$25 per hour. 970-309-4077

The Rangely School District RE-4 is currently hiring a maintenance position, bus route and activities drivers, substitute teachers, as well as elementary teachers; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for applications.

Join Our Team!

The Blue Spruce Inn is now hiring

FT/PT Housekkeepers

Pt Front Desk – Graveyard position

Please apply in person

RESTAURANT SERVERS, BUSERS AND HOSTS. Summertime help at Ma Famiglia’s. Looking for people with dynamic personalities. Full-time or part-time positions available. Pick up an application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RENTALS/MEEKER**

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR house, large yard, sewer & water paid. 970-878-4397

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR house upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, central heating and a/c. 970-629-3605

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

2 BDR , full bath, washer/dryer, utilities not included, no smoking/no pets, fenced yard. 308 South White Ave, Rangely. $450 deposit/$450 per month. 970-261-5634.

**WANTED**

Finicky little white dogs need old venison or beef for dog food. Freezer burned ok. No sausage, pork or chicken. Call or text 970-948-9547.

Catering of evening meal, delivered, for 7-12 people, Oct 19-26, 2018. Call or text Ken @ 814-591-8989 or email klstraub@comcast.net

**YARD SALES**

Multi-Family Yard Sale

385 Pine St.

Fri & Sat, April 21 & 22

8:00 am – ?

Gun, gun cabinets, lawn mowers, chain saws, motorcycles, Chevy pickup, pickup parts, clothes and kitchen items, furniture

