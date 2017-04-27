Classifieds: April 27, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Clerk & Recorder’s office will be closed Wednesday, May 3rd due to moving the office to our previous location in the courthouse. We will reopen Thursday, May 4th at 8:30 AM. Thanks for your patience.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 4/28/17, Lasagna, green beans, broccoli, Italian bread, peaches, birthday cake

Monday, 5/1/17 Baked pork chops in mushroom gravy, Boiled potatoes, Seasoned broccoli, Apples w/cinnamon

Tuesday, 5/2/17 Combination meal at Radino- Chicken chili w/chips, Tossed salad, Cornbread, Variety fruit pie, Whipped topping

Wednesday, 5/3/17 Tilapia with fruit salsa, Rice, Broccoli salad, Decorated cupcakes

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursdays, April 27,May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

— tfn

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us tfn

44444 The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com tfn

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker. tfn

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely. tfn

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970. tfn

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655. tfn

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes. tfn

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential. tfn

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker. tfn

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home. tfn

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131. tfn

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803. tfn

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tfn

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction

Saturday, May 6th

2129 Sequoia Court

Grand Junction, Colorado

Panorama Subdivision on the Redlands

2000 GMC 3500, Van Truck 1939 and 40 Chevy pickups, 1996 car, 14-12′ & 9′ boats, hand and power tools, antiques, and collectibles, Harley Davidson vintage and other motorcycle parts, horse tack, 40 guns, ammo, knives, horns, rope, vintage camping items, wood boxes, big anvil, old bicycles, furniture & appliances, yard art, barber chair, pinball machine, records, lathe, forge with’ hoood, road signs, etc. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“call us about a sale for you”

**FARM & RANCH

Roomy horse pastures, training, $600 month includes board. Any horse need, daily supervision, located 4.9 miles from Meeker Available now. $65 month per head. (970)456-7533*

Looking to lease summer grazing pasture for 60-100 pairs of black angus cattle. Competitive prices, excellent references available. Call or text Kyle 970-846-8310

**LAWN & GARDEN

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Ove-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**LOST & FOUND**

Found: Landscaping tools found in middle of highway near Kum & Go. Call and describe to claim. 970-878-5384.

**MISCELLANEOUS

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

Lyle Gaurmer, Broker for Freedom Realty Vernal taking Colorado listings. All listings in Utah MLS Service REALTOR.COM 435-789-0044 cell 970-986-0772

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: Estate Sale 884 6th St., 4/28 & 4/29, 8 a.m. Complete new cooking and dishes sets, silverware clothing-SO MUCH! Something for everyone.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC is looking for dynamic employees to join our team. For job opportunities, descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for the High School Girls Basketball Head Coaching position; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

Bank of the San Juans

Full Time Customer Service Representative

Meeker

We are looking for a professional individual with strong customer service skills and cash handling experience to join our team. Banking experience is a plus. Excellent benefits. Apply online at www.glacierbancorp.com. Bank of the San Juans is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Guest Services Representative(S)

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking part-time non-benefited (working up to 30 hours) and benefited Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, May 8, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time maintenance position ; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

PRICE REDUCED to $247,500! Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers!

FSBO: 293 Agency Dr. Well kept, 5 ac. horse property, 1 mile S of Meeker.

4 BR, 2 BA 2,220 s.f. Attached 2-car garage, 40×60 barn/shop, trex deck, stone patio, large entry deck. Awesome Views. Asking $399,000. Please call 970-756-7765

**RE: LAND/LOTS

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808. tfn

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details. tfn

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877. tfn

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138. tfn

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1BA triplex. $600 + elec. 970-260-3302

789 1/2 Water. Sm 1 BD/1 BA house, $450 mo + last mo rent + damage dep + elec + gas. Ken 970-948-5743 olddog151@yahoo.com

12th Street apt, 2 BDR, 1 BA, new carpet, heat, water,sewer, trash, cable TV, included. Coin operated laundry. $500 month + security deposit 970-756-4895

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

For Rent Bunk House $25.00 a night refrigerator, microwaves, hot shower on demand, bedding provided For more information contact Joe at 970-620-2407

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858. tfn

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138. tfn

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532. tfn

**MOTOR:CAMPERS/RV**

2009 28 foot Pilgrim International Camper with 14 foot slide. Sleeps 8, barbeque, solar charging system, 4 seasons rating. Excellent condition. $14,000 negotiable 970-620-6185

**LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Junior College District Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2017-2018; a copy of such proposed budget is on file at Linda Gordon/Budget Officer, 215 Hillcrest Avenue, Rangely, CO where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Junior College District to be held on May 8, 2017, 12:00 noon CNCC, Johnson Banquet Room for final adoption of budget. Any interested elector of such Rangely Junior College District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: April 20, 2017 and April 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Colorado Law requires the County Assessor to hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning no later than May 1, 2017. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the County Assessor’s office no later than June 1, 2017.

Colorado law requires the county assessor to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than June 15, 2017. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the County Assessor’s office no later than June 30, 2017.

Please note starting May 9th we will be located at 555 Main Street. For additional information please contact the county assessor’s office at 970-878-9410.

Published: April 20 & 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

May 4th, 2017 @ 8:30am

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of April 5th Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. OLD BUSINESS

A. Job Descriptions

B. MVB CD

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Colorado Open Records ACT (CORA)

B. Vote on Custodian of the Records

C. Manager Report

D. Office Manager Report

E. Legal update

7. Present Bills

8. Open Board Discussion

9. Adjourn

Publish: April 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

The contents of Storage Unit #12 at 219 E Market St, Meeker, CO will be auctioned off 30 days from today if full payment has not been made.

Published: April 27, May 4,11 & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Special Board Meeting and Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

May 2, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Dr. Dorsett will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Action Item:

1.Acceptance: Resignation – Mary Washburn (Food Services)

2.Acceptance: Resignation for Post-Retirement Contract – Mark Meyer (Coordinator of Academics)

3.Approval: Curriculum Purchases

Special Meeting Adjournment

Work Session:

1. Policy GBQEB

a.Policy background

b. Final edits

2. Superintendent evaluation summary form

3. Master Plan Update

4. FY18 Budget Update

5. School Board professional development

a.Personnel roles and responsibilities

i. Governance vs. management

ii. Statute

iii. Policy

iv. Current processes

b. Curriculum

i. What is curriculum

ii. What does statute/policy require from the BOE

iii. What processes are in place

iv. What is on the horizon

c.Risk assessment from auditor

6. Items introduced by BOE members

Published: April 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Permit Renewal Application for the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. This permit renewal application updates Mining Permit No. C-1981-019 for the next five year term.

All of the areas to be affected by this Permit Renewal are owned by Axial Basin Coal Company, Colowyo Coal Company L.P., the State of Colorado and the Bureau of Land Management and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10745/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10745/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 16, Exhibit 1, Item 13 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Permit Renewal is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Permit Renewal Application should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Permit Renewal Application has the right to provide written comments or objections to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the last publication of this notice.

Publish: April 27, May 4, 11, & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Published: April 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco County

Notice of Final Contractor Settlement

Rio Blanco County Courthouse

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 15th of May, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with FCI Constructors, Inc, Grand Junction, CO 81504 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as Rio Blanco County Courthouse.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Eric Jaquez, County Project Coordinator, Rio Blanco County, 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before May 10, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 24th day of April, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: April 27, and May 4, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

