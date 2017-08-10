Classifieds: August 10, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

The Rangely Food Bank is in desperate need of meat. If you are cleaning out your freezer to get ready for this year’s hunt please donate your process game to the food bank. We are also in need of cash donations to purchase food from the warehouse, plus pay some of the bills. For more information please contact Christine Brasfield at 970-620-2407.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

***CHIMNEY SWEEPS***

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps

In Meeker August 10, 11, and 12th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

bulldogcs1@yahoo.com

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

Mountain grass hay, round bales. $140 a ton. Will bale small bales to order. 970-314-5923

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**LOST & FOUND**

HEARTBREAKING LOSS.

While releasing a fish in the middle of the White river at Sizemores above Buford on July 30, I bone-headedly failed to secure my landing net and watched it float away. Thought about swimming after it but its head start was too big. Slipped slogged to shore as fast as I could, abandoned my rod, pack and vest and ran, crawled, and clawed my way through willows, ditches and barbed wire, cussing myself all the while, to the down stream neighbor’s fence line, hoping to catch up with it. No luck. I know it’s a long shot, but it has 40 years of sentimental value so I’ve got to give it a go. If you find it or hear of someone who has, I would surely appreciate it if you would call me at 719-331-6465.

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 837 Cedar St. Aug. 10-12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots and lots of stuff.

MEEKER: 13825 County Rd 7 (Buffalo Horn Ranch), 7 AM – 5 PM, Friday & Saturday,

August 11th & 12th

Huge Multifamily Yardsale

Lots of guns, knives, tools, automotive tools and equipment, carpenter tools & equipment, 4 wheelers, hunting gear, horse tack & saddles, lots of nice guy stuff. Tons of other equipment, all in good condition, too much to list.

970-878-5250

Tashina’s Annual Yardsale

Super nice ladies clothes, shoes, jewelry, bags, nice boys clothes, kitchen stuff, lots of nice toys, dog crates. Many other things. Border collie puppies for sale.

MEEKER: 555 6th St, Fri, 8/11 – Noon-4 PM, Sat, 8/12 – 8 AM – ?

**HELP WANTED: PT**

Town of Rangely Maintenance Worker I

The Rangely Public Works Department is recruiting for a Maintenance Worker I. The successful applicant would perform a variety of skilled tasks at the apprentice level in all phases of construction, maintenance and operation of Public Works activities. Ability to operate Heavy equipment is a plus. Must have a current CDL B or have the ability to pass a CDL B within six months of hire. This position would offer a salary that would be evaluated and commensurate with the candidate’s qualifications. Benefits Health, Dental, Life Insurance, Short Term Disability, Credit Union Membership, WRB Park & Recreation Admission, and Retirement with matched contribution by Town of Rangely. Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days start accruing immediately. This position is a 40 hour work week with a rotating on call schedule covering evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Applicants must pass pre-employment testing including drug screen, background search, and physical/ function capacity test. For more information please contact Lisa Piering at 970-675-8476. Applications may be obtained from the personnel department or are available on our website at www.rangely.com. Position is Open until filled. EOE

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time Library Media Specialist, please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application and job description.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Part-time Pickup & Delivery Driver needed for local FedEx Ground/Home Delivery contractor. Areas of service include Meeker, CO and the surrounding areas. Driver will be responsible for daily vehicle inspections, loading packages to be delivered, traveling to the designated service area, delivering packages to customers in the designated service area, and picking up packages from customers in the designated service area. Qualified applicants must have a minimum of 1 year driving experience in the last 3 years or 5 years in the 10 years, pass a drug screen and background check, be willing to work long hours, and be willing to drive on hazardous road conditions. Qualified applicants must have a clean MVR, with no more then 1 violation in the last 3 years, no speeding violation over 80 MPH, no major accidents in a commercial vehicle, no more then two at fault accidents, no more then 2 yard accidents, no DUI’s, and no careless or wreck less driving violations. Serious and qualified applicants only, please email you cover letter, resume, and references to kguerrero@kgincorp.com.

Mystic Eagle needs individuals to palatalize stone. Must have transportation to job site 10 miles out of Meeker. $14.00 per hour. We also have job opportunities in the Glenwood Springs area. Please inquire at (970) 230-9196.

Northwest Auto

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

**RE: HOMES: OTHER**

OPEN HOUSE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

10am-2pm

Cabin and 440 acres, @ Elk Springs, take county road 14 and follow signs.

970-824-7086

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Beautiful log home on 10 acres with river access, 3 BDR/2 BA, completely furnished, 1/2 mi out of city limits. No pets. $2,000/mo. Ron 303-237-1207

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

1 BDR, 1 BA house, 5 miles from Meeker. $475/month. Call 970-319-9453

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, $650 per month plus deposit, includes internet. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. 970-640-2393

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $650 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

**MISCELLANEOUS MOTORCADE**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION/

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, the Rangely Junior College District election will be held where there will be four seats open on the Board of Trustees. The candidates receiving the highest number of votes will each serve four-year terms. Anyone interested in running for these seats must be a registered voter and reside within the Rangely Junior College District. In addition it is necessary to submit a notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the Rangely Junior College District. The first day to circulate nomination petitions is Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The above mentioned forms may be obtained between 8am & 5pm from Becky Dubbert in the President’s Office on the CNCC-Rangely Campus 970-675-3301.

The petition must be completed and returned to Becky Dubbert’s office no later than Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Publish: August 3, 10, 17, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for August 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider a request for one (1) Special Event Liquor license for Meeker Lions Club for the following:

September 9, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm

555 Main Street, Court House Yard

On Main Street – between 5th & 6th Streets

§ Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Meeker School District Re-1

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

The Board of Education of Meeker School District Re-1 in the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado, calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

At this election four (4) directors will be elected for four (4) year terms. To be qualified a candidate must be a registered elector in the school district for at least twelve consecutive months before the election as shown on the records of the Rio Blanco County Clerk & Recorder.

A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least twenty-five (25) eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular biennial school election for at least 12 consecutive months before the election in accordance with law. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.

Nomination petitions may be obtained at the school administration office, 555 Garfield, Meeker, Colorado, beginning on August 9, 2017. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Completed petitions should be submitted to Janelle Urista/Jessica Browning, the School District’s designated election officials no later than 4:00 p.m. on August 31, 2017.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Board of Education of Meeker School District Re-1, in the County of Rio Blanco and State of Colorado, has caused this call for nominations to be given this 10th day of August 2017.

Publish: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Please take notice that the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado will begin accepting Applications for Medical Marijuana Business Permits and Retail Marijuana Business Permits beginning August 10th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. All applications must be completed and received by 5:00 p.m. On August 24th, 2017 Interested applicants may pick up applications at the Dinosaur Town Hall located at 317 Stegosaurus Dinosaur Colorado 81610.

Published: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday August 15, 2017

6:00 P.M. Joint ERBM/BOT Workshop at Recreation Center Facility

7:30 P.M. Special Time Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Chamber/Main Street Update

VII. Staff Updates

VIII. Public Hearings:

1. Request(s) from the Meeker Sheepdog Championship Trials for a special event Liquor Permit (South Courthouse Lawn- Main Street between 5th and 6th); for September 9, 2017, (3pm to 11pm)

2. Request from GJMCK, LLC dba “White River Liquor” for a Retail Liquor License renewal

IX.New Business:

1. Presentation/discussion from Ms. Alisa Braia a potential Recreational and Medical Marijuana business operator

X. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Reports

X. Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Executive Session: Discussion and update on Meeker Housing Authority Lawsuit C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Published: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

COUNTY ROAD 5 PAVING PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco COUNTY ROAD 5 Paving Project. Work for Rio Blanco County includes providing and installing approx. 1,400 tons HBP Grading “SX” 75 Gyrations PG 58-28F to pave COUNTY ROAD 5 (mile post 1.81 – 1.95) with 3” leveling course and 3” top mat lift.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on August 7, 2017.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall begin between September 18 and 25, 2017.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. All Bidders are advised to examine the site and become familiar with all conditions. Any questions regarding this Project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud before Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting:

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2017 CR 5 PAVING PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18, 2017. No bids shall be received Saturday, August 19 through Sunday August 20, 2017. Hand delivered bids will be accepted IN RANGELY from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on August 21, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Mailing: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, 555 Main St., Ste. 307, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Commissioners, 17497 Hwy. 64, Rangely, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on August 21, 2017 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 17497 Hwy. 64, Rangely, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: August 7, 2017

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Published: August 10 and 17, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION/CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

The Rangely School District RE-4 Board of Education election will be held November 7, 2017. At this election two directors will be elected for a term of office of four years. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered voter of the district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident within the Rangely School District. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child. In addition it is necessary to submit a notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the School District. The first day to circulate nomination petitions is August 9, 2017. The forms may be obtained from Shari Plummer in the Superintendent’s Office at the School District Central Office at 402 West Main Street. The form must be completed and returned to the Rangely School District Central Office no later than Friday, August 30, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Published: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, August 14, 2017

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street 3rd. Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to August 14, 2017 Tentative Agenda

Move to Approve the August 14, 2017 Agenda including any changes or deletions.

Consent agenda for August 14, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent-1_ Consideration of the Board Minutes of July 24, 2017

Consent 2a_ Financial Management Report July 2017

Consent-2b_ DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers July 2017

Consent 2c_Motor Vehicle Publication List July 2017

Consent 2d_Treasurer’s Publication List July 2017

Consent 2e_Treasurer’s Monthly Report July 2017

Consent 3_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to Great Outdoors Colorado’s Open Space Grant Round, requested by the Yampa Valley Land Trust, supporting a Conservation and Access Easement on land owned by Kritsas Ranch, located near Meeker, Colorado.

Consent 4_Approval of a Policy Statement confirming establishment of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport.

Consent 5_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Rangely School District, RE-4, the Meeker School District, RE-1 and the South Routt School District, RE-3J, regarding the allocation of SRS Title I Funds.

Consent 6_Approval of a Financial Statement Management Representation Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to Paul D. Miller, CPA, LLC, for the audit of Rio Blanco County financial statements as of December 31, 2016.

Consent 7_Approval of a BLM Right of Way Application for the CR 5 MP 14.1 and 14.2 Rock Removal Project and authorize the Chairman to Sign Out of Session.

Consent 8_Approval of Contract Modification No. 1 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Stripe-a-Lot, for the 2017 Pavement Marking Paint Project extending the completion date to August 9, 2017 and increasing the not to exceed amount by $29,999.97 to $113,743.98.

Consent 9_Approval of the U. S. Forest Service 2017-2018 Snowmobile Grooming Environmental Impact Letter.

General Business:

Business 1_Move to approve the final settlement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and GMCO, LLC for the 2017 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project in the amount of $20,109.06.

Business 2_ Approval of an Agreement for Issuance of a Building Permit Before Final Approval of a Boundary Line Adjustment between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Samuel M. Tolley and Jeffrey C. Rector.

Business 3_Move to appoint Lanny Massey as the Rio Blanco County Impact Fee Administrator.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to Approve the 2017 EMPG Encumbrance #17EM-18-53 Grant Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado, Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $45,000.00.

MCA 2_Move to approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Fire Team Security for the secure door and gate access project, in an amount not to exceed $120,000.00.

MCA 3_Move to approve a Letter of Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder and the Meeker School District RE-1, for the scheduling and coordination of an election.

MCA 4_Move to approve a Letter of Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder and the Rangely School District RE-4, for the scheduling and coordination of an election.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_Move to Approve Resolution 2017-18, a Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Establishing the Distribution of Title I Federal Forest Reserve Fund Money.

Other Business:

Presentation of the Rio Blanco County Distinguished Performance on County C-Stat Measures Award.

Road & Bridge Monthly Update – Dave Morlan

Public Comments

County Commissioner Updates

ADJOURN AS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO

RECONVENE AS THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

1:15 p.m. Board of Adjustment Appeal Hearing

•Public Hearing 1_Appeal by Ellen E. Cox, 24001 Highway 13, Meeker, CO 81641 regarding Section 15-202 of the 2016 Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations.

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for August 21, 2017, in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

August 15, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1. Call to Order and Roll Call

2. Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Amack will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Welcome of Guests

4. Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations:

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Consent Agenda:

1. Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on June 20, 2017

2. Approval: Minutes from Special Board Meeting on August 1, 2017

3. Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for June & July 2017

4. Acceptance: June 30, 2017 Quarterly Financial Report

5. Acceptance: Resignation – J’Leah Richardson (Food Services Worker)

6. Approval: Meeker School District Strategic Vision

7. Approval: Expenditures up to $6,000 for 6th Grade YMCA Trip

Public/Committee Reports: Meeker URA, DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

1. Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

2. Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

3. Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

Action Items:

1. Approval: Personnel Hires

a. Middle School Fall Coaches – Attached

b. Substitutes – Patrick Walsh (Certified), Andrea Gianinetti (Certified and Classified)

c. Food Services Workers – Kim Gould, Annie Ellis

2. Approval: 2017-2018 Amended Salary Schedules

Activities Transportation Director

a. Updated Extracurricular Activities

b. Updated Assistant Custodian / Groundskeeper

3. Approval: ADF (3rd Reading)

4. Approval: EF & EFC (3rd Reading)

5. Approval: EEAFB-R (3rd Reading)

6. Approval: LBB (3rd Reading)

Other BOE Information:

1. Policy Presentation (1st Reading) – ADD, EBBB, EBCE, ECA/ECAB, ECAF, ECAF-R, EEAEF, EEAEF-R, GBEB, GBEB-R, IC/ICA, JFBB-R, JICDD, JICF, JICH-R, JK, JK-R, JKD/JKE-R, JICJ, JKA, JKA-R, & JQ

2. Policy Repeal (1st Reading) – EC, ECAC, EEAA, EEAC, EEAC-R, EEAEF-E, GBG, GBGAA, JLDBA, JLDBA-R, JLDBH, & JLDBH-R

Executive Session (if needed):

Adjournment

Published: August 10, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

