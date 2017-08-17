Classifieds: August 17, 2017

Ads for 8/17/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

AUGUST 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

8/18 Bus in town

8/19 No bus

8/20 AM bus

8/21 Bus in town

8/22 Bus in town

8/23 Bus in town

8/24 Bus in town/Craig

8/25 Bus in town

8/26 No bus

8/27 AM bus

8/28 Bus in town

8/29 Bus in town

8/30 Bus in town

8/31 Bus in town

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**FARM & RANCH**

Looking for horse pasture for 2 horses close to town. Call 970-948-2440

**FOR SALE**

12′ Aluminum 1966 SeaKing fishing boat with trailer (located in Meeker), 3 1/2 HP trolling motor, oars, lifejackets. Trailer license up-to-date. Asking $500. Contact: 970-778-0120.

**GUNS**

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**LOST & FOUND**

HEARTBREAKING LOSS

While releasing a fish in the middle of the White river at Sizmores above Buford on July 30, I bone-headedly failed to secure my landing net and watched it float away. Thought about swimming after it but its head start was too big. Slipped slogged to shore as fast as I could, abandoned my rod, pack and vest and ran, crawled, and clawed my way through willows, ditches and barbed wire, cussing myself all the while, to the down stream neighbor’s fence line, hoping to catch up with it. No luck. I know it’s a long shot, but it has 40 years of sentimental value so I’ve got to give it a go. If you find it or hear of someone who has, I would surely appreciate it if you would call me at 719-331-6465.

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

RANGELY: 916 Tropic St, August 18th and 19th, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Huge, multi-family, great prices.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Part-time Pickup & Delivery Driver needed for local FedEx Ground/Home Delivery contractor. Areas of service include Meeker, CO and the surrounding areas. Driver will be responsible for daily vehicle inspections, loading packages to be delivered, traveling to the designated service area, delivering packages to customers in the designated service area, and picking up packages from customers in the designated service area. Qualified applicants must have a minimum of 1 year driving experience in the last 3 years or 5 years in the 10 years, pass a drug screen and background check, be willing to work long hours, and be willing to drive on hazardous road conditions. Qualified applicants must have a clean MVR, with no more then 1 violation in the last 3 years, no speeding violation over 80 MPH, no major accidents in a commercial vehicle, no more then two at fault accidents, no more then 2 yard accidents, no DUI’s, and no careless or wreck less driving violations. Serious and qualified applicants only, please email you cover letter, resume, and references to kguerrero@kgincorp.com.

Mystic Eagle needs individuals to palatalize stone. Must have transportation to job site 10 miles out of Meeker. $ 14.00 per hour. We also have job opportunities in the Glenwood Springs area. Please inquire at (970) 230-9196.

Shotcrete Nozzle Operator

Mays Construction Specialties, a Western Colorado Company is seeking an experienced shotcrete nozzleman for a diversified specialty concrete contractor.

Preferred ACI Certification, not required.

Must be willing to relocate, travel, and during winter conditions.

Full job description available online www.mays-mcsi.com

Excellent wage, commission, and benefits package

EOE/AA/M/F/Disabled/Veterans

TOURISM / MARKETING COORDINATOR:

The Meeker Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for a part-time tourism/marketing coordinator. Application and job description are available at the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, 710 Market Street, Meeker, CO, or by calling (970) 878-5510, or visit www.meekerchamber.com in the news postings.

Tree climber, bucket man, groundsman, $15-$22 per hour. High Rise Tree Care 970-984-0202

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Beautiful log home on 10 acres with river access, 3 BDR/2 BA, completely furnished, 1/2 mi out of city limits. No pets. $2,000/mo. Ron 303-237-1207

4 BDR/2BA house with garage, workroom, shed, large deck, nice location. No smoking/no pets. $1200 /mo. 871 10th Street. 970-629-0151 References.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

1 BDR, 1 BA house, 5 miles from Meeker. $475/month. Call 970-319-9453

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, $650 per month plus deposit, includes internet. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. 970-640-2393

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $650 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

**MISCELLANEOUS MOTORCADE**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION/

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, the Rangely Junior College District election will be held where there will be four seats open on the Board of Trustees. The candidates receiving the highest number of votes will each serve four-year terms. Anyone interested in running for these seats must be a registered voter and reside within the Rangely Junior College District. In addition it is necessary to submit a notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the Rangely Junior College District. The first day to circulate nomination petitions is Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The above mentioned forms may be obtained between 8am & 5pm from Becky Dubbert in the President’s Office on the CNCC-Rangely Campus 970-675-3301.

The petition must be completed and returned to Becky Dubbert’s office no later than Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Publish: August 3, 10, 17, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

COUNTY ROAD 5 PAVING PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco COUNTY ROAD 5 Paving Project. Work for Rio Blanco County includes providing and installing approx. 1,400 tons HBP Grading “SX” 75 Gyrations PG 58-28F to pave COUNTY ROAD 5 (mile post 1.81 – 1.95) with 3” leveling course and 3” top mat lift.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on August 7, 2017.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall begin between September 18 and 25, 2017.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. All Bidders are advised to examine the site and become familiar with all conditions. Any questions regarding this Project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud before Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting:

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2017 CR 5 PAVING PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18, 2017. No bids shall be received Saturday, August 19 through Sunday August 20, 2017. Hand delivered bids will be accepted IN RANGELY from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on August 21, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Mailing: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, 555 Main St., Ste. 307, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Commissioners, 17497 Hwy. 64, Rangely, CO 81641

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on August 21, 2017 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 17497 Hwy. 64, Rangely, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: August 7, 2017

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Published: August 10 and 17, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

WHITE RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.

Notice of Annual Meeting & Election of Directors

Fairfield Community Center

September 13, 2017

Please join us for the White River Electric Association Inc., Annual Meeting which will be held at the Fairfield Community Center at 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado, on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. The Annual Meeting will include lunch, registration gifts, entertainment, the business meeting and the election of two directors from the Town of Meeker District, for three year terms. The Annual Meeting will convene for Registration at 11:30 am, and the Annual Meeting’s General Business will begin at 1:00 pm. Lunch will be served beginning at 11 :30 am and will continue through 1 :00 pm. Please notify WREA if you require special assistance at the Meeting.

Election of Directors:

The following members have been nominated for election by petition:

Town of Meeker District for a Three-Year Term

Stan B. Wyatt – Incumbent

Hal W. Pearce – Incumbent

Pursuant to Colorado law and White River Electric’s By-Laws, only WREA members are eligible to vote. If a membership is held jointly, only one member may vote per membership. Please review your membership card prior to the Annual Meeting to ensure that your membership is listed correctly. All members are welcome to attend and register at the Annual Meeting even if you have previously mailed or delivered your ballot. A member’s GREEN mailed/delivered ballot will be counted as the official vote regardless of their attendance at the Annual Meeting.

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

Voting By Mail:

You may vote by mail in ballot or in person at the WREA Annual Meeting. Please find the enclosed mail in ballot and envelope for your use. The enclosed ballot has the candidates listed who have been nominated by petition. Please vote for two Town of Meeker District Directors. There are also two (2) envelopes enclosed for your use. Please place your marked GREEN mail-in ballot in the first envelope provided to conceal the marking on the ballot. Then. place the first envelope into the second envelope. which must be signed where indicated. Please mail or deliver the signed envelope to White River Electric by 11 :30 am on September 13, 2017. Postage has been pre-paid by the Association. Ballot envelopes that are not signed by the voting member or that do not include the both envelopes will be voided and the ballot will not be counted.

Voting at the Annual Meeting:

In the alternative, you may vote in person at the Annual Meeting beginning at 11 :30 am. on September 13, 2017. PINK ballots will be distributed at registration. Only PINK ballots will be accepted after 11:30 am on September 13, 2017.

Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 if you have any questions about the WREA Annual Meeting or election of Directors.

WHITE RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC. (SEAL)

Dated: August 2, 2017

Richard L. Parr, Secretery

Published: August 17 and 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION/CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

The Rangely School District RE-4 Board of Education election will be held November 7, 2017. At this election two directors will be elected for a term of office of four years. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered voter of the district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident within the Rangely School District. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child. In addition it is necessary to submit a notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the School District. The first day to circulate nomination petitions is August 9, 2017. The forms may be obtained from Shari Plummer in the Superintendent’s Office at the School District Central Office at 402 West Main Street. The form must be completed and returned to the Rangely School District Central Office no later than Friday, August 30, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Published: August 10, 17 & 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Phyllis C. Berrett, Deceased, Rio Blanco County District Court Case Number 17PR30010.

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Rio Blanco County, Colorado or on or before December 15, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mark Berrett, Personal Representative

c/o Olszewski, Massih & Maurer, P.C.

P.O. Box 916

Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

Published August 17, 24 and 31, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Fund for Public GIving 6:50 p.m.

Rockin’ Bull’s Application

Town of Rangely

August 22, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the August 8, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

a.Paul Recanzone Colorado Fiber Connect

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

a.Human Resource Committee Meeting August 8, 2017 5:30pm – PD Staffing

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the July 2017 Financial Summary

b.Discussion and action to approve the Special Event Permit for the Rock ‘N’ Bull

c.Discussion and action to approve Resolution 7640800-01 2017 for a Supplemental Budget and Appropriation to the Rangely Development Corporation Expenses for a Grant to the Rangely Outdoor Museum to support Economic Development in Western Rio Blanco County

14.Informational Items

a.Community Networking Meeting 12-22-17 @ 12:00pm, Brad McCloud presents overview of Reservoir Project

b.2017 CML Fall District 11 Meeting 09-13-17 4:00-8:00 pm

c.Club 20 2018 Calendar Of Events

d.Expression of Gratitude-Traci Files Rangely Christian Church

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.RDA/RDC Board meeting is scheduled for August 10, 2017 at 7:30am.

b.Rangely District Library Board meeting August 14, 2017 at 5:00pm.

c.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for August 14, 2017 at 12:00pm.

d.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting August 14, 2017 at 7:00pm.

e.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for August 15, 2017 at 6:15pm

f.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for August 17, 2017 at 12:00pm

g.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for August 21, 2017 at 7:00pm

h.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for August 21, 2017 at 11:00am.

i.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for August 22, 2017 at 12:00pm.

j.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for August 30, 2017 at 7:00pm.

k.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for August 31, 2017 at 6:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Published: August 17,2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS HEREBY ANNOUNCE AN INVITATION FOR BIDS for the MEEKER AND RANGELY AIRPORTSAVIATION LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY

Bids must be received no later than Thursday, September 21 , 2017, at 4:00 p.m. Bids should be mailed to the Board of Commissioners, Rio Blanco County, Attention: Vicky Edwards, PO BOX I, Meeker, CO 81641, or hand delivered to the Commissioner’s Office, Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641 no later than 11:00 a.m. on September 25, 2017. All envelopes must be clearly marked “AIRPORT BIDS”.

Bid opening will be held at the Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners regular meeting in Meeker on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Publish: August 17, & 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

