Classifieds: August 24, 2017

Ads for 8/24/17 (ALL TFNs IN TFN FOLDER)

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**AUCTIONS**

Annual Fall Consignment Auction, Saturday September 30th at 9:00 a.m , 2368 S. 1500 E. in Vernal, Utah

Equipment of all kinds, Many Vehicles, Trucks, Trailers, Campers, ATV’s, Motorcycles, snow machines, pipe, New and Used Tools, Generators, Air Compressors, Lumber, Tack, Hunting items, Guns, Ammo, Antiques & Collectibles, Coins, Household Items, and much more! For more information or to Consign to this Auction please call ZJ Auction Service, Inc. 435-789-7424. www.zjauction.com

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps will be in Meeker September 28, 29 & 30th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH **

Looking for horse pasture for 2 horses close to town. Call 970-948-2440

**FOR SALE**

12′ Aluminum 1966 SeaKing fishing boat with trailer (located in Meeker), 3 1/2 HP trolling motor, oars, lifejackets. Trailer license up-to-date. Asking $500. Contact: 970-778-0120.

**GUNS**

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**PERSONALS**

Retired 65-year-old white woman likes to fish, camp and travel, looking for a relationship. 970-487-3140

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 49 Park Ave, Fri & Sat., 8/25 & 8/26, 7:30-Noon

Two Family Yard Sale/Lots of misc

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Part-time Pickup & Delivery Driver needed for local FedEx Ground/Home Delivery contractor. Areas of service include Meeker, CO and the surrounding areas. Driver will be responsible for daily vehicle inspections, loading packages to be delivered, traveling to the designated service area, delivering packages to customers in the designated service area, and picking up packages from customers in the designated service area. Qualified applicants must have a minimum of 1 year driving experience in the last 3 years or 5 years in the 10 years, pass a drug screen and background check, be willing to work long hours, and be willing to drive on hazardous road conditions. Qualified applicants must have a clean MVR, with no more then 1 violation in the last 3 years, no speeding violation over 80 MPH, no major accidents in a commercial vehicle, no more then two at fault accidents, no more then 2 yard accidents, no DUI’s, and no careless or wreck less driving violations. Serious and qualified applicants only, please email you cover letter, resume, and references to kguerrero@kgincorp.com.

Mystic Eagle needs individuals to palatalize stone. Must have transportation to job site 10 miles out of Meeker. $ 14.00 per hour We also have job opportunities in the Glenwood Springs area. Please inquire at (970) 230-9196.

Shotcrete Nozzle Operator

Mays Construction Specialties, a Western Colorado Company is seeking an experienced shotcrete nozzleman for a diversified specialty concrete contractor.

Preferred ACI Certification, not required.

Must be willing to relocate, travel, and during winter conditions.

Full job description available online www.mays-mcsi.com

Excellent wage, commission, and benefits package

EOE/AA/M/F/Disabled/Veterans

TOURISM / MARKETING COORDINATOR:

The Meeker Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for a part-time tourism/marketing coordinator. Application and job description are available at the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, 710 Market Street, Meeker, CO, or by calling (970) 878-5510, or visit www.meekerchamber.com in the news postings.

Tree climber, bucket man, groundsman, $15-$22 per hour. High Rise Tree Care 970-984-0202

Northwest Auto

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Evening dishwasher needed full-time. Serious positions. Apply in person at Ma Famiglia.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Beautiful log home on 10 acres with river access, 3 BDR/2 BA, completely furnished, 1/2 mi out of city limits. No pets. $2,000/mo. Ron 303-237-1207

4 BDR/2BA house with garage, workroom, shed, large deck, nice location. No smoking/no pets. $1200 /mo. 871 10th Street. 970-629-0151 References.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

1 BDR, 1 BA house, 5 miles from Meeker. $475/month. Call 970-319-9453

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, $650 per month plus deposit, includes internet. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR/1 BA apartment. $575 mo + deposit, includes W/D. No pets. 970-260-8844

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $650 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

**MOTOR:CAMPERS/RV**

2006 Crossroads Cruiser Travel Trailer

26 ft., private bedroom, super clean, everything works! Can email pictures. Call (970) 675-2430. Asking $8200

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION/CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

The Rangely School District RE-4 Board of Education election will be held November 7, 2017. At this election two directors will be elected for a term of office of four years. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered voter of the district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident within the Rangely School District. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child. In addition it is necessary to submit a notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the School District. The first day to circulate nomination petitions is August 9, 2017. The forms may be obtained from Shari Plummer in the Superintendent’s Office at the School District Central Office at 402 West Main Street. The form must be completed and returned to the Rangely School District Central Office no later than Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Published: August 10, 17 & 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Phyllis C. Berrett, Deceased, Rio Blanco County District Court Case Number 17PR30010.

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Rio Blanco County, Colorado or on or before December 15, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mark Berrett, Personal Representative

c/o Olszewski, Massih & Maurer, P.C.

P.O. Box 916

Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

Published August 17, 24 and 31, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS HEREBY ANNOUNCE AN INVITATION FOR BIDS for the MEEKER AND RANGELY AIRPORTSAVIATION LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY

Bids must be received no later than Thursday, September 21 , 2017, at 4:00 p.m. Bids should be mailed to the Board of Commissioners, Rio Blanco County, Attention: Vicky Edwards, PO BOX I, Meeker, CO 81641, or hand delivered to the Commissioner’s Office, Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641 no later than 11:00 a.m. on September 25, 2017. All envelopes must be clearly marked “AIRPORT BIDS”.

Bid opening will be held at the Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners regular meeting in Meeker on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Publish: August 17, & 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of Waltraud Margareta McCracken, a.k.a. Waltraud M. McCracken, a.k.a. Waltraud McCracken, a.k.a. Trudy McCracken, a.k.a. Tridal McCracken, a.k.a. Waltraud Margareta Riffler

Rio Blanco County District Court

Case No. 2017PR30004

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Rio Blanco County, Colorado on or before December 31, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.

Jeffrey M. Villanueva, 1755 Blake St, Ste 225, Denver, Colorado 80202

Telephone: 303-295-7525

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Published: August 24, 31 and Sept. 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

PROPOSED AGENDA

August 28, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to August 28, 2017 Tentative Agenda

1)____________________________________________________________________________

2)____________________________________________________________________________

Move to Approve Changes to the August 28, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR August 28, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of August 14, 2017.

Consent 2_Approval of EIAF #9084 Contract Amendment No. 3, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs, for the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds Enhancement Project, extending the contract performance period to December 31, 2017 and authorize the Chairman to sign out of session.

Consent 3_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Office of the Air Quality Control Commission, Colorado Department of Health & Environment requesting Party Status with regard to the Air Quality Control rule making process for the Oil and Gas Industry.

Consent 4_Approval of a Policy Statement confirming establishment of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program for the Rangely Airport.

Consent 5_Approval of Contract Amendment No. 1, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Solany, LLC, clarifying expectations and setting deadlines for the completion of the Rio Blanco County Records Digitization Project, no change in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 6_Approval of Task Order CMS 18-FHLA-104045 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado, for the benefit of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health, providing federal funding for the WIC Program in an amount not to exceed $23,718.00 for fiscal year 2018 and $7,906.00 for fiscal year 2019.

General Business:

Business 1_Move to approve an appointment to the Meeker Lodging Tax Board with the term to expire in January 2020.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_None.

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to approve a Grant Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Colorado Northwestern Community Foundation, the Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County and the State of Colorado, Colorado Department of Higher Education for the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative in the amount of $17,294.00 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2018.

MCA 2_Move to approve a Voting System Acquisition Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., to purchase a voting system required by the Secretary of the State of Colorado in an amount not to exceed $81, 546.14 for the equipment purchase, $9,000.00 for onsite elections support, and annual software licensing, warranty, support and fees of $13,695.00.

MCA 3_Move to approve Grant Agreement 18-HAV-ZL-00045 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Department of Transportation, Colorado Aeronautical Board for the Rangely Airport Beacon and Fence Relocation Project in the amount of $300,000.00 Federal Funds, $16,666.00 State Funds and $16,667.00 County Funds.

MCA 4_Move to approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Book Restoration Co., for the restoration and treatment of a 1917 US Map in an amount not to exceed $2,800.00 and a 1919 Rio Blanco County Map in an amount not to exceed $925.00.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for September 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: August 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 113 (TR-113) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-113 proposes additional areas of disturbance along the Collom Haul Road to acquire additional fill material to support the construction of the Collom Haul Road.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and west of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W11245/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W11245/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to provide written comments or objections concerning this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the publication of this notice.

Published: August 24, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

SNOWMOBILE TRAILER

RBFPD is accepting sealed bids for a 1997 Triton snowmobile trailer. Available for inspection M-Th 9am-4pm at Meeker Fire House. Bids will be opened October 12, 2017.

Published: August 24, 31, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

The Meeker Chamber of Commerce invites all interested persons or firms capable of providing the required products to submit bids for the design and fabrication of wayfinding signage in Meeker Colorado. Please see the website www.meekerchamber.com under “news” for all the information or call (970) 878-5510 to receive a bid packet. Bids are due September 12, 2017 at 12:00 pm.

Published: August 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

