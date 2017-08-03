Classifieds: August 3, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us tfn

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHED

AUGUST 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

8/3 Bus in town/Grand Junction

8/4 Bus in town

8/5 No bus

8/6 AM bus

8/7 Bus in town

8/8 Bus in town

8/9 Bus in town/Foot clinic

8/10 Bus in town/Rifle

8/11 Bus in town

8/12 No bus

8/13 AM bus

8/14 Bus in town

8/15 Bus in town

8/16 Bus in town/Blood pressure clinic

8/17 Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps

In Meeker August 10, 11, and 12th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

bulldogcs1@yahoo.com

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

Mountain grass hay, round bales. $140 a ton. Will bale small bales to order. 970-314-5923

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

7/6-TFN

LOST IPhone 5 on 4th of July downtown. If found please contact 951-265-0029

HEARTBREAKING LOSS.

While releasing a fish in the middle of the White river at Sizmores above Buford on July 30, I bone-headedly failed to secure my landing net and watched it float away. Thought about swimming after it but its head start was too big. Slipped slogged to shore as fast as I could, abandoned my rod, pack and vest and ran, crawled, and clawed my way through willows, ditches and barbed wire, cussing myself all the while, to the down stream neighbor’s fence line, hoping to catch up with it. No luck. I know it’s a long shot, but it has 40 years of sentimental value so I’ve got to give it a go. If you find it or hear of someone who has, I would surely appreciate it if you would call me at 719-331-6465.

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606. tfn

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 820 3rd St. Friday, Aug. 4 1-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. to help fund grandson’s Washington, D.C. trip.

MEEKER: 837 Cedar St. Aug. 10-12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots and lots of stuff.

**HELP WANTED: PT**

Town of Rangely Maintenance Worker I

The Rangely Public Works Department is recruiting for a Maintenance Worker I. The successful applicant would perform a variety of skilled tasks at the apprentice level in all phases of construction, maintenance and operation of Public Works activities. Ability to operate Heavy equipment is a plus. Must have a current CDL B or have the ability to pass a CDL B within six months of hire. This position would offer a salary that would be evaluated and commensurate with the candidate’s qualifications. Benefits Health, Dental, Life Insurance, Short Term Disability, Credit Union Membership, WRB Park & Recreation Admission, and Retirement with matched contribution by Town of Rangely. Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days start accruing immediately. This position is a 40 hour work week with a rotating on call schedule covering evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Applicants must pass pre-employment testing including drug screen, background search, and physical/ function capacity test. For more information please contact Lisa Piering at 970-675-8476. Applications may be obtained from the personnel department or are available on our website at www.rangely.com. Position is Open until filled. EOE

8/3-8/10

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time Library Media Specialist and several paraprofessional positions, please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application and job description.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

NORTHWEST AUTO

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Part-time Pickup & Delivery Driver needed for local FedEx Ground/Home Delivery contractor. Areas of service include Meeker, CO and the surrounding areas. Driver will be responsible for daily vehicle inspections, loading packages to be delivered, traveling to the designated service area, delivering packages to customers in the designated service area, and picking up packages from customers in the designated service area. Qualified applicants must have a minimum of 1 year driving experience in the last 3 years or 5 years in the 10 years, pass a drug screen and background check, be willing to work long hours, and be willing to drive on hazardous road conditions. Qualified applicants must have a clean MVR, with no more then 1 violation in the last 3 years, no speeding violation over 80 MPH, no major accidents in a commercial vehicle, no more then two at fault accidents, no more then 2 yard accidents, no DUI’s, and no careless or wreck less driving violations. Serious and qualified applicants only, please email you cover letter, resume, and references to kguerrero@kgincorp.com.

Mystic Eagle needs individuals to palatalize stone. Must have transportation to job site 10 miles out of Meeker. $14.00 per hour. We also have job opportunities in the Glenwood Springs area. Please inquire at (970) 230-9196.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: OTHER**

OPEN HOUSE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

10am-2pm

Cabin and 440 acres, @ Elk Springs, take county road 14 and follow signs.

970-824-7086

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

7/13-TFN

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Beautiful log home on 10 acres with river access, 3 BDR/2 BA, completely furnished, 1/2 mi out of city limits. No pets. $2,000/mo. Ron 303-237-1207

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse, 478 Garfield, all utilities paid except electricity. $500 per month, 1st, last & security deposit. Call 970-270-5548

1 BDR, 1 BA house, 5 miles from Meeker. $475/month. Call 970-319-9453

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, $650 per month plus deposit, includes internet. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. 970-640-2393

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $650 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

**MISCELLANEOUS MOTORCADE**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532. tfn

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that on WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., final settlement will be made with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., P.O. Box 2593. Meeker, Colorado, by the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, PO Box 417, Meeker Colorado, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as DRIVE WAY; and that any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by AUGUST 8TH, at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the OFFICE MANAGER, MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement on the contract with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., will relieve the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT from any liability for such Claimant’s claim.

PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT.

Gail Frantz, Office Manager, Meeker Sanitation District, 265 8th Street, PO Box 417, Meeker, CO 81641

Published: July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY CHIP SEAL PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with GMCO, LLC of P O Box 1480, Rifle, CO 81652 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2017 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before August 7, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 24th day of July, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 7/27/17

Last Publication: 8/3/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION/

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, the Rangely Junior College District election will be held where there will be four seats open on the Board of Trustees. The candidates receiving the highest number of votes will each serve four-year terms. Anyone interested in running for these seats must be a registered voter and reside within the Rangely Junior College District. In addition it is necessary to submit a notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the Rangely Junior College District. The first day to circulate nomination petitions is Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The above mentioned forms may be obtained between 8am & 5pm from Becky Dubbert in the President’s Office on the CNCC-Rangely Campus 970-675-3301.

The petition must be completed and returned to Becky Dubbert’s office no later than Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Publish: August 3, 10, 17, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

August 9, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office, 265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

6. Old Business

A.Driveway for New Shop

B.Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

C.Plant Manager Report

D.Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: August 3, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT

BOARD MEETING AGENDA

August 10thth, 2017 @ 8:30am

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of July 6thth Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. OLD BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Present & Approve Bills & Deeds

B. Manager Report

C. Office Manager Report

7. Open Board Discussion

8. Adjourn

Published: August 3, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Work session @ 6:00pm with Town Council and RDC

to Discuss Rangely Museum’sdevelopment of a Coalition Partnership Five-Year Plan and Funding needsto support an agreement with D.A.R.G to pursue Strategy and Goals

Town of Rangely

August 8, 2017 – 7:00pm Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the July 25, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the July 2017 Check Register

b.Discussion and Action to approve the liquor license renewal of El Agave Mexican Restaurant

14.Informational Items

a.OHV Adventure Rally- August 10th-13th

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.RDA/RDC Board meeting is scheduled for August 10, 2017 at 7:30am.

b.Rangely District Library Board meeting August 14, 2017 at 5:00pm.

c.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for August 14, 2017 at 12:00pm.

d.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting August 14, 2017 at 6:00pm.

e.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for August 15, 2017 at 6:15pm

f.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for August 17, 2017 at 12:00pm

g.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for August 21, 2017 at 7:00pm

h.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for August 21, 2017 at 11:00am.

i.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for August 30, 2017 at 7:00pm.

j.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for August 31, 2017 at 6:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Published: August 3, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

