Classifieds: December 14, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE – If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

Customers Sewer Line

Customers own their own

sewer line from their building

to the District’s sewer main

including the tap into the sewer main.

Most District sewer mains are

located either in the streets or

alleys and sometimes right of ways.

The District is not responsible

for your sewer line.

If you have any questions, please call

the Meeker Sanitation District

970-878-5192

Last minute gifts galore at

THE UPSTAIRS GALLERY

Jewelry, silk scarves, ceramics

and more. Wed-Sat, 11:00-5:30

Hugus Building, 582 Main, Meeker. Upstairs

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In Home Care wants to give 20% off of the standard rate to all Private pay clients who sign up and start services now until the end of December. Call today today 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

Would like to provide in home care service, to include personal care, light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**HELP WANTED: PT**

The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is seeking a qualified individual to work as a PART-TIME Office Manager/Administrative Assistant. This is an “at will” position being responsible for the daily office administration and accounting. The ideal candidate will be well organized, have strong demonstrable computer experience, and a background in office administration. For an application packet contact the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District at 2252 East Main Street, Rangely, Colorado 81648, (970) 675-5055. Office hours are Monday – Thursday 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Fridays 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. The position will remain open until filled. The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Part-time, Fri, Sat & Sun, 16-20 hrs a week. Greet customers, computer work, light housekeeping, ability to take instructions. Pick up an application at the Museum.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Hiring Immediately!!

Field Mechanic

Redi Services, LLC is seeking an Experienced Field Mechanic

for the Rangley, Colorado area.

Must have experience working on oilfield Pumps, and Air Compressors.

Must be willing to work nights and weekends as required.

We offer a competitive benefits package. Wage DOE.

Apply NOW: email resume to jobs@rediservicesllc.com (reference Rangley Mechanic in subject line of email)

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

Custodian

CNCC in Rangely is seeking a qualified applicant for the position of Custodian I. This is a full-time classified position with benefits. For a complete job announcement and directions for submission of the application visit: cncc.edu/employment Applications will be accepted until 4 pm December 18th. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Rangely District Hospital has an opening in the Cardiopulmonary Department for a Lead Respiratory Therapist. This is a full time position, working 30-40 hours per week. This position performs all functions in the cardiopulmonary department including respiratory therapy, EKG, stress testing, audiology, blood gas testing, holter monitoring, substance abuse testing, and home oxygen. All services and procedures will be performed according to the highest professional standards. This position is also responsible for management of the department in the Director’s absence.

The position requires a current Colorado RT license and 3-4 years experience. Work schedule of weekdays, rotating weekend and after hour’s on-call, and call back. Rangely District hospital offers competitive wages along with vacation and retirement benefits. Please apply online on our website www.rangelyhospital.com. For more information, please contact Bernie Rice at 970-675-4232. Applications and a complete job description for this position are available in the Human Resources office at 225 Eagle Crest Drive, Rangely, CO 81648

CNCC, Rangely Campus, is seeking a full-time Residence Life Coordinator. Minimum requirements include a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, experience in Residence Life and prior leadership experience. This is a live-in 12 month position with full benefits.

For a complete job description and application instructions please visit:

cncc.edu/employment

CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

First review of applications will begin immediately.

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has openings for a Bus Route/Activities Driver, part-time custodian, Elementary Music Teacher and Substitute Teacher; please refer to our web site www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

**HUNTING**

I would like to lease at least 850 acres for the 2018 elk season. Will pay $18,000 for all seasons. Am bonded and will carry all insurance. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MOTOR: CARS- DOMESTIC**

1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

3800 Supercharged V6

309,904 miles

Good tires, needs battery. Has trunk and rear fender damage. Best Offer. 406-491-7099

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

WANTED: House to lease in the Meeker area for 2018 hunting season. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

Furnished 1 BDR apartment, all utilities paid $500 per month, $500 deposit. No lease. 970-878-4754

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

For rent: 3+ bedroom, 1 ba, larger house. Nice yard partially fenced. $800 mo/$800 dep. pets extra. 970-629-9714.

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $900 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $575 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

Shop for rent. Call 970-629-3605.

**YARD SALES**

RANGELY: Moving Sale

Saturday, 12/16, 10 AM – Noon

606 S. Stanolind Ave

King mattress, bar chairs, meat slicer, lots of kids stuff

**LEGAL NOTICES**

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY 2017 LANDFILL LEACHATE HOLDING POND PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 8th day of January, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Johnson Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 1640, Rifle, CO 81650 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as Rio Blanco County 2017 Landfill Leachate Holding Pond Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before December 27, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 11th day of December, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 12/14/17

Last Publication: 12/21/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF

PROPOSED UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL PERMIT

PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE:

The purpose of this notice is to solicit public comment on the Emerald 79X disposal well, a Class II injection permit submitted by Chevron USA Incorporated. The Emerald 79X disposal well will be recompleted from an existing oil well drilled at a location 1212 feet from south line and 1235 feet from east line of Section 26, Township 2 North, Range 103 West, 6th P.M., Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

BACKGROUND

Class II injection wells are permitted and regulated in such a manner as to prevent the contamination of underground sources of drinking water and to ensure fluid emplacement and confinement within the permitted injection zones. Class II injection wells are permitted to inject waste generated from oil and gas exploratory and production operations. Chevron USA Incorporated has proposed to inject these fluids into the Navajo Formation in the Emerald 79X well through a cased-hole completion at depths of approximately 6,183 to 6,653 feet.

Public comments are encouraged and will be accepted, in writing at the Commission for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. If any data, information, or arguments submitted during the public comment period appear to raise substantial questions concerning proposed injection well permit, the Director may request that the Commission hold a hearing on the matter.

Additional information on the operation of the proposed injection well may be obtained at the Commission office.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By Robert P. Koehler, PhD

Underground Injection Control-Lead, COGCC

Dated at 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Date: December 8, 2017

Published: December 14, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

The Town of Rangely will be accepting letters of interest to fill a vacated seat on the Town Board of Trustee’s. The remaining term of office on the position will be until April 2018. Please submit all Letters to the Town of Rangely, 209 E Main, Rangely, Co 81648, ATTN; Town Clerk, no later than January 8, 2017.

If you have any questions please contact Lisa Piering at (970) 675-8476.

By: Lisa Piering Clerk/Treasurer

Publish: Dec 14, 2017, Dec 21, 2017, Dec 28, 2017 & Jan 4, 2018.

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, December 18, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to the December 18, 2017 Tentative Agenda

Approval of the December 18, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR DECEMBER 18, 2017

Consent 1_Approval of Contract Modification No. 4, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Better City, LLC for the Meeker area, extending the contract period from December 31, 2017 to July 31, 2018, no change in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 2_Approval of Contract Modification No. 02-17, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Better City, LLC for the Rangely area, extending the contract period from December 31, 2017 to July 31, 2018, no change in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 3_Approval of Contract Modification No. 1, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Johnson Construction, Inc., to pay for as-built quantities and adding haul costs, extending the completion date to November 30, 2017, and increasing the not to exceed amount by $13,389.50 to $211,411.50.

Consent 4_Approval of a License Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Town of Meeker, for access and utilization of the Meeker and Rangely Colocation Data Centers. (All Sign)

Consent 5_Approval of the 2018 EMPG-LEMS Annual Program Paper from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

BUSINESS AGENDA

General:

Business 1_

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_None.

Bids Awards:

Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to Approve a Grant Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, for the use and benefit of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health and Environment, and the State of Colorado for the use and benefit of the Department of Public Health and Environment Prevention Services Division, to increase tobacco cessation and tobacco education in a grant amount not to exceed $35,996.00.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

1:15 Public Hearings:

•None.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The Board of County Commissioners Meeting scheduled for December 26, 2017, in Meeker has been cancelled. The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 8, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: December 14, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...